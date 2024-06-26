Lisa Kudrow rewatching Friends in honour of Matthew Perry

Some actors just can’t watch themselves on screen, and Friends star Lisa Kudrow is one of them. The actress has previously admitted that she rarely watched reruns of the iconic sitcom, but she recently told THR that she’s begun rewatching the series in memory of Matthew Perry, who passed away last year.

“ Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK, ” Kudrow said. “ And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]. “

As she rewatches the series, Kudrow finds herself struck by how funny the show still is. “ I’m laughing out loud, and everyone is hilarious. I’m blown away by Courteney Cox. I’m blown away by Jen. Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him. Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I’ve done, ” Kudrow said. “ So yeah, I mean, that’s my own little way of celebrating [the anniversaries], just watching it. But it’s embarrassing. At home, if anyone walks in the room and I’m watching Friends, that’s a horrible look, I think, don’t you? “

Friends was a big success upon its premiere in 1994 and only grew bigger as it went on, transforming Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry into superstars. The series ran for 10 seasons and is frequently touted as one of the best sitcoms of all time. Friends will also be making the leap to UHD later this year, with a 4K Ultra HD release of the entire series set to be released on September 24 to mark the thirtieth anniversary.

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine. An investigation into the actor’s death has been launched by the LAPD and DEA and is ongoing.

Kudrow will next be seen in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Time Bandits TV series. She plays Penelope, the de facto leader of a ragtag group of thieves who journey through time and space with their latest recruit: an 11-year-old history nerd named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck). The series will premiere on July 24th on Apple TV+.