Friends creators remember the lovable Matthew Perry on show’s 30th anniversary

Last Updated on September 23, 2024

As smash sitcom Friends nears its 30th anniversary, it will be impossible not to look back with some sadness, as Matthew Perry – who of course played fan favorite Chandler Bing – won’t be part of any of the festivities. But fans and those who worked on Friends will undoubtedly be paying tribute to the actor, who died last October.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman noted exactly this, saying the lack of Matthew Perry does put a cloud over the occasion. “It’s a huge loss, and it does make the 30th a little fraught.” Producer Kevin S. Bright, like all of us, was shocked by the news of Matthew Perry’s death, especially since he had seemed to be on the right track just a few years ago when making Friends: The Reunion. “He’d been fighting the good fight for so long, and it really did feel like, from the reunion, that he had finally found some peace.”

Friends remains one of the most beloved sitcoms ever, hitting nearly 250 episodes over the course of 10 seasons, accumulating a loyal fanbase that has only grown now that it’s streaming on Max. That, too, was the home of the 2021 Friends reunion special, which sadly ended up being Matthew Perry’s last credit. Although it will be difficult for Friends fans to ever watch the show the same way after Matthew Perry’s death, they no doubt continue to share the same sentiment as Bright: “He made us laugh every day.”

While there have been developments in the story surrounding Perry’s death, we can fully expect more details to emerge, especially since those leading the case anticipate more arrests. As of now, two doctors, Perry’s live-in assistant, the individual who distributed the ketamine, and a woman dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” have been arrested.

Friends officially marks its 30th anniversary on September 22nd, the day the pilot – also known as “The One Where Gets a Roommate” – aired in 1994. The show concluded on May 6th, 2004.

