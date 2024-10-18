Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season 2 gets a January premiere date, unveils new images

Season 2 of the Anne Rice-inspired AMC series Mayfair Witches gets a January 2025 premiere date and unveils some images

Mayfair Witches season 2

The AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – which, as you may have deduced from the title, is based on author Anne Rice’s trilogy of Mayfair Witches novels – was only four episodes into the eight episode run of its first season when AMC ordered a second season of the show back in February of 2023. Now we finally know when fans are going to have the chance to see new episodes of the show, as AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season 2 will premiere on January 5, 2025 on both AMC and AMC+! They have also unveiled a new batch of images, which can be seen in this article. Our review of the first season of the show can be read HERE.

AMC’s Mayfair Witches series is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Alexandra Daddario (We Summon the Darkness), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Tongayi Chrisu (Palm Springs), Harry Hamlin (Mad Men), Annabeth Gish (Rim of the World), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men), Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me), Jen Richards (Her Story), and Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction) star. Daddario plays Rowan, “a brilliant doctor who grapples with her fate as the heir to a family of powerful witches.” Huston’s character is Lasher, “a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.” Chrisu is series regular Ciprien Grieve, Hamlin plays Cortland Mayfair, “current reigning patriarch of the Mayfair clan with a voracious appetite for more money, more power and more life”. Jirrels’ character is Moira Mayfair, Rowan’s cousin and a mind reader. Gish takes on the recurring role of Diedre, Grant is the recurring Carlotta, Gimpel is the recurring Ellie, and Richards is Jojo.

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) is overseeing the building of AMC’s franchises based on both her Mayfair Witches novels and her Vampire Chronicles novels. Esta Spaulding and Michelle Ashford, both of whom previously worked on Masters of Sex, are writers and executive producers on Mayfair Witches, with Ashford also serving as the showrunner.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches trilogy consists of the novels The Witching Hour (1990), Lasher (1993), and Taltos (1994). Season 2 of the TV series will be adapting Lasher and will see Rowan adapting to her unwitting role in birthing the demon Lasher. While using him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, she will fight to understand what she has become and, as tragedy strikes, protect her family. 

Are you looking forward to Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season 2? Check out the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Mayfair Witches season 2
Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve – Mayfair Witches _ Season 2, Episode 1 – Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/AMC
Mayfair Witches season 2
Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair – Mayfair Witches _ Season 2 – Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/AMC
Mayfair Witches season 2
Jack Huston as Lasher – Mayfair Witches _ Season 2 – Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/AMC
Mayfair Witches season 2
Alyssa Jirrels – Mayfair Witches _ Season 2, Episode 1 – Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/AMC

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
