AMC renews Mayfair Witches for a third season, will start airing Interview with the Vampire season 3 in 2026

AMC is building a franchise called the Anne Rice Immortal Universe out of late author Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witch books – and while we wait to see what’s going to happen with the spin-off series about the secretive society called the Talamasca, the network has renewed the Mayfair Witches series for a third season, while confirming that season 3 of the Interview with the Vampire series won’t start airing until 2026.

It’s kind of surprising to hear that Interview with the Vampire season 3 won’t be making it to the airwaves by the end of this year, because it was officially announced last June, plot synopsis and all. The show is moving on to the events of the second novel in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, The Vampire Lestat. In this story, Lestat becomes the frontman in a rock band, something that carries over into the events of the third book, The Queen of the Damned. That’s why those books were mashed together for the 2002 film Queen of the Damned, where Lestat’s singing voice was provided by Jonathan Davis of Korn. Here’s the synopsis: Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified. AMC even shared Lestat’s first single, “Long Face,” last July, and yet we won’t actually get to see him rock out on our TVs until next year.

AMC sent out the following press release: “ Returning in 2026, season 3 of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire will feature Vampire Lestat headlining as the most immortal rockstar the world has ever seen, and AMC Networks is bringing advertisers on tour with him. Content Room is inviting partners to hit the road with Rockstar Lestat for a Season 3 promotional tour including a variety of stops. This ‘Backstage Pass’ offering will integrate advertisers across all touchpoints of the tour — from in-show, on-ground and through custom media campaigns. Kicking off later this year, opportunities include first look ‘soundchecks’ of the new season, shoppable co-branded consumer products in a Rock Shop merch store, and in-world integrated content. ” More details about the promo tour will be announced at a later time.

As for Mayfair Witches, Variety learned that season 3 will be set in Salem, Massachusetts and Thomas Schnauz is joining the series as co-showrunner with Esta Spalding, who co-created the series.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, provided this statement: “ The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we’re elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise. ” Spalding added, “ I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches. A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet. ” And Schnauz had this to say: “ I’m incredibly excited to reunite with both AMC and Mark Johnson on Mayfair Witches. The work I’ve done so far with Esta Spalding on season three has been fantastic and fun and we’re hoping that translates to the screen for fans and new viewers of the show. “

Spalding, Schnauz, series co-creator Michelle Ashford, and Tom Williams serve as executive producers on Mayfair Witches alongside Mark Johnson, who oversees the building of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC.

Are glad to hear that Mayfair Witches season 3 is happening? What do you think of AMC waiting until 2026 for Interview with the Vampire season 3? Let us know by leaving a comment below.