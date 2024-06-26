Interview with the Vampire season 3 ordered by AMC; Lestat starts a band and goes on tour

AMC will be airing the season 2 finale of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire this Sunday – but they’re not going to leave viewers wondering if there’s going to be a season 3 order. They have already sent out a press release confirming that they have renewed Interview with the Vampire for a third season… and they even provided a plot synopsis that confirms season 3 is moving on to the events of the second novel in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, The Vampire Lestat!

Here’s the synopsis: Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.

Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire stars Sam Reid as the vampire Lestat; Jacob Anderson as Lestat’s companion Louis de Pointe du Lac; Assad Zaman as Rashid, Louis’ companion in present day; Kalyne Coleman as Louis’ sister Grace; Christian Robinson as Levi, an upstanding Baptist who has won Grace’s heart; and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who’s given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime. For season 2, Ben Daniels (Foundation) joins the cast as the vampire Santiago. And while Bailey Bass played the vampire Claudia in the first season, Delainey Hayles takes over the role in the second season. Guest stars include David Costabile (Suits) as Leonard, “a seasoned TV personality who has a run-in with Molloy”; Roxane Duran (Riviera) as Madeleine, and Bally Gill (Slow Horses) as “Real Rashid.”

Alan Taylor, who directed the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, executive produces Interview with the Vampire and directed the first two episodes of the show. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producer Mark Johnson is overseeing the building of AMC’s Vampire Chronicles franchise. Rolin Jones, co-creator and showrunner on the first season of the HBO series Perry Mason, is the creator, showrunner, and writer of the Interview with the Vampire series. Jones and Johnson executive produce the show alongside Taylor. Anne Rice’s son Christopher Rice is also on board as executive producer, and Rice receives an executive producer credit as well.

Jones has recently said (in a conversation with Collider) that The Vampire Lestat is the next book he would adapt for the screen if the series were to continue, and that’s exactly what’s happening. While adapting Interview with the Vampire, he has also worked in elements from the Rice novels The Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Armand, The Tale of the Body Thief, and Prince Lestat.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, provided the following statement: “ When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there’s a show as good as Interview on the other end. What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can’t wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do. “

Jones added: “ Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice’s extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come). “

Interview with the Vampire is part of AMC’s endeavor to build a franchise called the Anne Rice Immortal Universe out of Rice’s Vampire Chronicles, and the Mayfair Witch books. In addition to this show and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, they have also ordered a series about the secretive society called the Talamasca.

Are you glad to hear that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire will continue on for a season 3 that draws from The Vampire Lestat? Let us know by leaving a comment below.