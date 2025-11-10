Mayor of Kingstown Interview: Jeremy Renner, Edie Falco, Laura Benanti, and Hugh Dillon on the best season of the prison drama yet

Several episodes of Mayor of Kingstown are already available to stream for Paramount+ customers. So, there’s a collective of people who know how intense the new season becomes. The terrifying thing is that, based on the episode count, they ain’t seen nothing yet. It gets so much worse, in an entertaining way, of course. Recently, we had the pleasure of speaking with a handful of stars from the crime drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, including Jeremy Renner (Wind River, The Avengers, The Bourne Legacy), Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, The Parenting), Laura Benanti (No Hard Feelings, The Gilded Age, She Loves Me), and Hugh Dillon (Flashpoint, Durham County, Ginger Snaps: The Beginning).

During our chats, we discuss Jeremy Renner’s favorite and most stressful aspects of playing Mike McClusky, as well as which other Taylor Sheridan property he’d like to crossover with. While speaking with Edie Falco, we touch on her history of playing calculated and sharp women throughout several films and television series. What draws her to these roles? Does she seek them out, or do they find her? We also learn what the Mayor of Kingstown’s set is like between takes. Do the actors relax, or do they maintain the tension to avoid disrupting the mood?

While speaking with Laura Benanti, we find out if the prison set is as genuinely terrifying as it appears on screen, and if there’s any form of counseling available on set to help actors process intense and potentially traumatic events. Next, we speak with Hugh Dillon about what makes a prison such a fascinating place to tell stories, and we learn about his inspiring journey of reconnecting with Taylor Sheridan after battling substance abuse and other significant life hurdles.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mayor of Kingstown Season 4:

In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.

