Mayor of Kingstown, SEAL Team & more coming to Netflix in licensing deal with Paramount

Netflix has struck a licensing deal with Paramount, which will see several new shows debut on the streaming service, including Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown.

Paramount Shows Coming to Netflix

Mayor of Kingstown, SEAL Team, and Watson will be added to Netflix in the U.S., with Matlock and King of Queens set to debut in international territories. In its recent fourth-quarter earnings letter, Netflix said it will “ expand our offering of licensed titles ” in 2026. The streaming service added that it has licensed 20 shows with Paramount. Nice to see them getting along during the ongoing battle for Warner Bros. Discovery.

It’s not clear what seasons will be available on Netflix, but subscribers should find that out soon.

The streaming service has been scooping up licensed content over the last few weeks, including a handful of James Bond movies, but the biggest deal was with Sony Pictures. In a deal valued at over $7 billion, Sony will grant Netflix exclusive streaming rights to its films after they complete their full theatrical and entertainment windows.

Mayor of Kingstown was Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season

It was announced two weeks ago that Mayor of Kingstown would be renewed for a fifth and final season, but with a reduced episode count: eight instead of ten.

Series co-creator Hugh Dillon, who also stars in the series alongside Jeremy Renner, previously said that Taylor Sheridan had a seven-season arc in mind. “ [Sheridan] has an ending for it in Season 7. Whether it goes that far or that’s where we get [who knows], but he has an ending, and everyone knows about it, ” Dillon said while speaking with Screen Rant last year. “ Our goal is to get to that Season 7, because that’s as far as we can get, because that’s where he’s always had it. 15 years ago, he had it. 15 years ago, ‘So, here’s how it’s starting, Mitch is going to get killed off in the first 10 pages, and season 7, episode 10, this is where Mike’s going to be. “

The fourth season, which wrapped up its run late last month, has been regarded as the best of the series. You can check out a review from our own Steve Seigh right here.