Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown renewed for a fifth and final season at Paramount+ with a shorter episode count

The bars are slamming shut on Taylor Sheridan’s intense (and arguably best) drama series, Mayor of Kingstown, with the show’s fifth and final season. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 will conclude with an eight-episode arc, instead of the traditional ten-episode run. As you would expect, Jeremy Renner will return for the final batch of episodes, with recent cast addition Edie Falco returning for more sweating of bullets and shady deals gone sideways.

Kingstown gets left out of the loop

Mayor of Kingstown is the first Taylor Sheridan series to set an end date, following a change of leadership at Paramount+. Last August, Skydance acquired the streamer’s parent company, Paramount Global, with new seasons of Sheridan’s Landman, Tulsa King, and Lioness on order.

Don’t call it a comeback

While Sheridan’s projects typically perform well for Paramount+, Mayor of Kingstown got off to a rocky start, with a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season. However, the show grew in popularity with both audiences and critics with each subsequent season, culminating in a 100% Fresh score for Season 4. Last year’s installment of the crime series is exceptional. I don’t throw the term “must-see TV” around lightly, but Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 has the juice. The episodes are overwhelmingly intense in ways that can leave you twisted up inside, biting your nails at the thought of the next thing to go terribly wrong for Renner’s Mike McCluskey and the show’s extended cast. Edie Falco brings her own brand of drama to the mix, while wheeling and dealing in the streets and prisons creates new nightmares with each episode.

When Paramount+ began weighing the future of Mayor of Kingstown, the streamer wanted to send the series out with a six-episode arc. The fact of the matter is that the show is expensive to make, and if it’s on the way out, why not mitigate the cost of doing business? Still, Sheridan and Dillon negotiated for an eight-episode farewell, which should please fans of the series.

Sheridan originally planned for 7 seasons

“[Sheridan] has an ending for it in Season 7. Whether it goes that far or that’s where we get [who knows], but he has an ending, and everyone knows about it,” Dillon said while speaking with Screen Rant last year. “Our goal is to get to that Season 7, because that’s as far as we can get, because that’s where he’s always had it. 15 years ago, he had it. 15 years ago, ‘So, here’s how it’s starting, Mitch is going to get killed off in the first 10 pages, and season 7, episode 10, this is where Mike’s going to be.”

Unfortunately, Mayor of Kingstown won’t make it to a seventh season. Hopefully, Sheridan and Dillon can compensate for the loss and send the series off with one hell of a bang.