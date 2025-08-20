Control over Kingstown is threatened in the season 4 trailer for Mayor of Kingstown

Edie Falco (The Sopranos) will be a series regular for the fourth season of Mayor of Kingstown. She will be playing Nina Hobbs, the new warden of Anchor Bay. Lennie James (Fear the Walking Dead) will play Frank Moses, a respected, legendary gangster, and Laura Benanti (The Gilded Age) will play Cindy Stephens, a new correctional officer. Paramount has just dropped the new trailer for the Jeremy Renner series. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillion, Major of Kingstown follows the powerful McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

The official description from Paramount’s press release reads,

“In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.

In addition to Renner and Falco, the series stars BAFTA Award® winner Lennie James, Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

While Mayor of Kingstown certainly has its fans, I don’t know if our own Alex Maidy would count himself among them. “As great as Jeremy Renner is capable of being, he is not given the material to elevate Mike McLuskey beyond a two-dimensional creation. While the actors are all good, they are limited by a weak story and not enough to warrant investing in,” Maidy wrote in his season 3 review. “Mayor of Kingstown continues to be a bleak and depressing mirror version of Yellowstone without the soapy entertainment value that we all tune in for. Instead, this is a series that you could miss an entire batch of episodes and still tune in without missing a beat. What is the point in even watching if characters are not developing or changing? Maybe there is an intriguing series buried underneath, but after three seasons of trying to show it, I am not investing much hope we will ever see it.“





L-R: Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens and Lane Garrison as Carney in Mayor of Kingstown, season 4

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Warden Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown season 4

L-R: Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown, season 4

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown season 4

L-R: Derek Webster as Stevie, Hugh Dillon as Ian and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4

L-R: Clayton Cardenas as Torres and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4