Francis Ford Coppola partners with Chris Ryall and That Texas Blood artist Jacob Phillips for a Megalopolis graphic novel

Francis Ford Coppola is doubling down on the perplexing Sci-Fi epic Megalopolis with a graphic novel adaptation of his original head-scratching story. Coppola famously spent decades dreaming of Megalopolis and used tens of millions of his money to fund the project’s production. Reactions to the film ranged from audiences saying it’s awful to “it’s so bad it’s good, like Leos Carax’s Annette.” Regardless of how you feel about Megalopolis, Coppola’s passion for the story of architect Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) is admirable in its steadfast dedication to the premise.

The official synopsis for Megalopolis reads: “Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.”

Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed plans for Megalopolis: An Original Graphic Novel, with top-tier talent bringing the re-imagined presentation to life on the page. Chris Ryall (Transformers: Beginnings, Locke & Key) is penning the adaptation with Jacob Phillips (Newburn, That Texas Blood, Houses of the Unholy) on art. Ryall’s writing credits include adaptations of Stephen King, Clive Barker, and Harlan Ellison’s stories. Megalopolis: An Original Graphic Novel comes from Abrams ComicArts with plans for an October release.

“I was pleased to put the idea of a graphic novel in the competent hands of Chris Ryall with the idea that, although it was inspired by my film Megalopolis, it didn’t necessarily have to be limited by it,” said Coppola in a statement. “I hoped the graphic novel would take its own flight, with its own artists and writer so that it would be a sibling of the film, rather than just an echo. That’s what I feel Chris, Jacob Phillips and the team at Abrams ComicArts have accomplished. It confirms my feeling that art can never be constrained, but rather always a parallel expression, and part of the bounty we can make available to our patrons, audiences and readers.”

“Coppola’s storytelling challenged and inspired me at every turn,” said Ryall, adding that “collaborating with Jacob Phillips brought new depth to the narrative. With Abrams ComicArts, we’ve created something that both honors and expands the world of the original film.”

Phillips is excited to adapt Megalopolis for a graphic novel format, saying, “Megalopolis is a giant, awe-inspiring tale which insisted I pushed my artwork to new levels to meet the challenge.”

What do you think about Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis? Will you read the graphic novel adaptation? Let us know in the comments section below.