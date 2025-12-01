Michael B. Jordan offers updates for The Thomas Crown Affair and Creed 4

After stunning audiences with his dual role in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Michael B. Jordan is ready to hit audiences with a different kind of energy for his upcoming adaptation of The Thomas Crown Affair. Jordan recently returned from London, where he spent the past year directing the romantic thriller alongside actors such as Kenneth Branagh and Adria Arjona. Still, before he’s ready to share any of what he’s shot, Jordan caught up with Variety and offered updates for his forthcoming projects.

Jordan on his love of Pierce Brosnan’s The Thomas Crown Affair

Speaking with Variety about The Thomas Crown Affair, Jordan shared his affection for Pierce Brosnan’s version of the story and how it sparked his passion for cinema.

“I loved the 1999 version as a kid — Pierce Brosnan, the slickness, the art,” Jordan confessed to the outlet. “I didn’t grow up going to museums, so that film showed me a different side of New York. My mom’s an artist — so I was raised around paints and leather dyeing. It shaped my taste more than I realized.

Later, I saw the 1968 Steve McQueen version — the split screens, the style. After “Creed,” MGM asked what I wanted to do next. I said,” ‘Thomas Crown Affair.’ I need that.”

It didn’t have too much baggage. It was just enough time and a gap between generations that I felt like it was almost an original story without its IP, but it’s not James Bond with crazy expectations, where no matter what I do, people are going to criticize it.

I didn’t want a reboot. I wanted a reimagination. The first two films were about rich white guys stealing for fun. That doesn’t land today. Ours is more personal. The stakes are higher. Still got the fashion, romance. Ruth [E. Carter] is the queen. We’ve got an incredible cast — Adria [Arjona], Kenneth [Branagh], Pilou [Asbæk], Danai [Gurira].

With his sight firmly set on The Thomas Crown Affair, it’s challenging to imagine Jordan has time for anything else. However, he’s still got ideas for Creed 4 punching around the back of his head. When asked if we’ll see the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s career anytime soon, Jordan said, “Eventually, definitely. It’s a franchise that’s been really kind to me in a big way. I love MGM and Irwin Winkler and everything they’ve got going on. I think there’s a bit more story to be mined through that. Do I want to be in the ring boxing for the next 15 years? Not so much. But I think there are clever ways and interesting characters we’ve established that we might want to see where that goes, along with some introductions to new ones I have in mind. I still might be able to get a couple of really good swings at the franchise a bit more.

We’re spinning off doing Adonis’s daughter, Amara’s story, the television show that’s picked up at Amazon. So you’ll be seeing different parts of the Creed-verse, I like to call it. These little IPs are going to keep the universe alive without it being completely reliant on just me to push it through the finish line every time as a boxer. I’ll be adjacent.”

