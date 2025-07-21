Adria Arjona replaces Taylor Russell as the co-lead in Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair

Michael B. Jordan’s reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair is making headlines again, with Adria Arjona (Andor, Blink Twice, Hit Man) joining the cast. Arjona will star opposite Jordan as the film’s co-lead, replacing Taylor Russell (Bones and All, The Heart Still Hums, Waves), who Deadline says left the project on Friday due to creative differences.

Arjona will play an insurance investigator who suspects an adventurous banking executive of pulling off ambitious heists and develops a spark with him. The role takes inspiration from Faye Dunaway’s role in the Steve McQueen classic and Rene Russo’s role opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1999 version.

As primary cast members, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek, and Aiysha Hart also star in Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair. In addition to starring in the film, Jordan is also directing it from a script by Drew Pearce. Jordan also produces through his Outlier Society banner alongside Elizabeth Raposo.

Jordan has been working on this project for nearly a decade. In 2016, he first pitched the idea to what was then simply MGM. He was hot off the success of Creed, so the studio was eager to develop another project around him. Since that time, Jordan has stepped behind the camera to make his feature directorial debut with Creed III. He’s set to direct the upcoming Creed IV as well. He was most recently seen playing dual roles in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. The synopsis reads: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. ‘You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.'” The film was released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray earlier this month.

Adria Arjona recently completed work on the TV series adaptation of Criminal. The upcoming series revolves around an inter-generational story of families connected through shared criminal history. Criminal stars Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Emilia Clarke, Luke Evans, Michael Mando, John Hawkes, Richard Jenkins, Gus Halper, and more.

