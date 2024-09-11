Michael B. Jordan to direct, star, and steal art in a new Thomas Crown Affair film

Michael B. Jordan will direct and star in the Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios as part of his first-look deal.

Outlier Society and Amazon MGM Studios want to turn up the heat with Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) for a new Thomas Crown Affair movie. As part of a landmark deal, Jordan will direct and star in the project, which will debut exclusively in theaters. Jordan also produces through his Outlier Society studio alongside Elizabeth Raposo.

Previously, Pierce Brosnan played the lead character in 1999’s The Thomas Crown Affair, directed by John McTiernan. In the film, Brosnan plays Crown, a playboy with a knack for stealing art for kicks. However, when he meets Catherine Banning, an insurance investigator who inspires Thomas’ heart to go pitter-pat, Crown’s wicked ways take an exciting turn. Before Bronsnan’s turn as the Lothario thief, Norman Jewison directed the original 1968 movie, starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway as the complicated couple.

Often compared to James Bond, Thomas Crown squares off against fewer villains than the British superspy. He still gets into his fair share of scuffles, but at the heart of the story is romance, intrigue, and being diabolical in the face of getting caught. Development on Michael B. Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair has been in the works for quite some time, with Amazon looking to make good on their first-look film and TV deal with the in-demand filmmaker.

The hunt is on for Jordan to find a knockout co-star, with several A-listers eyed for the coveted role. Michael B. Jordan directs Thomas Crown Affair from a script by Drew Pearce from a previous draft by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. The new version is based on the original film, though we expect some things will differ.

Jordan’s untitled film project with Ryan Coogler is in post-production. The plot for the high-profile project remains a mystery. However, we know Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Lola Kirke, Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Deneen Tyler, and Gralen Bryant Banks also star as primary cast members.

Who could star alongside Michael B. Jordan in a new Thomas Crown Affair movie? Who’s on Jordan’s shortlist of candidates? Let’s see your casting suggestions in the comments section below.