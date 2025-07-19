Taylor Russell drops out of The Thomas Crown Affair weeks after production began

Taylor Russell (Bones and All) was set to star in The Thomas Crown Affair alongside Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), but Deadline reports that she’s dropped out of the movie, which has been in production in London for nearly two weeks. Sources say her exit stems from those dreaded creative differences. The studio is rushing to recast the role as production continues.

Russell was cast opposite Jordan as an insurance investigator who begins to suspect that the daring banking executive is behind a series of bold heists, though the two soon develop a romantic spark. The role was originally played by Faye Dunaway alongside Steve McQueen in the 1968 film, and later by Rene Russo opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1999 remake.

In addition to starring in the film, Jordan is also directing it from a script by Drew Pearce. Jordan also produces through his Outlier Society banner alongside Elizabeth Raposo. The rest of the cast includes Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), and Aiysha Hart (A Discovery of Witches).

Jordan has been working on this project for nearly a decade. In 2016, he first pitched the idea to what was then simply MGM. He was hot off the success of Creed, so the studio was eager to develop another project around him. Since that time, Jordan has stepped behind the camera to make his feature directorial debut with Creed III. He’s set to direct the upcoming Creed IV as well. He was most recently seen playing dual roles in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. The synopsis reads: “ Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. ‘You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.’ ” The film was released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray earlier this month.

This latest iteration of The Thomas Crown Affair is set for a March 5, 2027 release. Who should replace Taylor Russell as Jordan’s co-star?