Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, & Danai Gurira join Micheal B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair remake

Update: Shortly after learning that Kenneth Branagh and Lily Gladstone would join the cast of Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair remake, we hear Jordan’s Black Panther co-star, Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead, The Visitor, Eyes of Wakanda), is also joining the cast. According to sources, Gurira will play Jordan’s confidante.

Original Article: Michael B. Jordan’s anticipated remake of The Thomas Crown Affair is getting some significant star power as Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express, Hamlet, Death on the Nile) and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon, The Wedding Banquet, Under the Bridge) ink deals to star alongside the Sinners and Black Panther star. In addition to leading the feature, Jordan will direct and star in the project, debuting exclusively in theaters. Jordan also produces through his Outlier Society studio alongside Elizabeth Raposo. Road House producer Charles Roven will join The Thomas Crown Affair as a producer via Atlas Entertainment.

Previously, Pierce Brosnan played the lead character in 1999’s The Thomas Crown Affair, directed by John McTiernan. In the film, Brosnan plays Crown, a playboy with a knack for stealing art for kicks. However, when he meets Catherine Banning, an insurance investigator who inspires Thomas’ heart to go pitter-pat, Crown’s wicked ways take an exciting turn. Before Bronsnan’s turn as the Lothario thief, Norman Jewison directed the original 1968 movie, starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway as the complicated couple.

Often compared to James Bond, Thomas Crown squares off against fewer villains than the British superspy. He still gets into his fair share of scuffles, but at the heart of the story is romance, intrigue, and being diabolical in the face of getting caught. Development on Michael B. Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair has been in the works for quite some time, with Amazon looking to make good on their first-look film and TV deal with the in-demand filmmaker.

Plot details for Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair remain sparse. However, we know the film takes place in Europe and keeps with the original’s art heist theme. Taylor Russell (Bones and All, Escape Room, Words on Bathroom Walls) also stars alongside Jordan, Branagh, and Gladstone as a debonair private detective.

Amazon MGM will bring the romantic thriller to cinemas on March 5, 2027. Michael B. Jordan directs The Thomas Crown Affair from a script by Drew Pearce, based on a previous draft by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson, inspired by the original film.

What do you think about Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, and Danai Gurira joining the cast of Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair? Let us know in the comments section below.