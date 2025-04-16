Movie News

Michael Shannon to play Hall of Fame Coach Bill Parcells opposite David Corenswet in untitled Mr. Irrelevant football drama

Posted 2 hours ago
Huddle up, friends! Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon is taking the field to play coach Bill Parcells in Skydance’s untitled sports drama about former player John Tuggle, better known as Mr. Irrelevant, after being picked last in the final round of the 1983 NFL Draft. Interestingly, the casting has a superhero connection with Superman actor David Corenswet playing Tuggle. Henry Cavill’s Superman famously snapped General Zod’s neck in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, with Shannon as the benevolent space villain.

Jonathan Levine (50/50, Warn Bodies, The Wackness) directs the untitled film from a script by Nick Santora (Reacher, The Fugitive, Most Dangerous Game) with Isabel May (1883, Young Sheldon, Alexa & Kate) co-starring alongside Shannon and Corenswet.

Levine’s film aims to score a touchdown with audiences by telling the moving and heartfelt story of John Tuggle, drafted by the New York Giants and who profoundly impacted the team. Parcells, the Hall of Fame coach, oversaw the team during Tuggle’s inspiring position. Many consider Parcells one of the greatest coaches of his time. He won two Super Bowls with the Giants and encouraged Tuggle’s appointment to the team.

Regarding “Mr. Irrelevant,” the term began in 1976 with the drafting of USC receiver Paul Salata, launching a domino effect of events that have come to be known as Irrelevant Week. The name sounds derogatory, but thanks to Brock Purdy and his time with the San Francisco 49ers, it doesn’t come with as much of a sting. Tuggle’s story is well-known throughout the football community, with many looking at his contribution to the game with shock and awe. Tuggle’s story is a perfect storm for a sport-related tearjerker, setting Corenswet up for a prime role.

Are you familiar with John Tuggle’s story? How much do you know about Coach Parcell’s contributions to the game? Do you think Levine’s movie starring Michael Shannon and David Corenswet will be called Mr. Irrelevant or something else? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

