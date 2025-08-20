Midnight Horror Story: Marlon Wayans is bringing South Korean game show concept to the U.S.

The game show Midnight Horror Story has been running in South Korea for five seasons, airing on MBC but also doing very well with younger viewers who prefer to watch it via OTT and YouTube rather than live TV. Now we’re going to find out if the concept can have success in the United States, as Deadline reports that Marlon Wayans is adapting it for U.S. audiences. Wayans will be producing the show with his producing partner Rick Alvarez, through their company Ugly Baby Productions, alongside Craig and Clara Plestis of Smart Dog Media.

This will be the second time Smart Dog Media will bring the concept of an MBC show to the U.S., as they previously did the same with The Masked Singer. The first episode of the original Midnight Horror Story was hosted by Shin Dong-yup, Kim Sook, Park Na-rae, Hwang Je-seong, and Heo Anna, who shared viewer-submitted ghost stories.

The U.S. version of Midnight Horror Story will feature well-known actors who, in each episode, will deliver chilling yet comedic stories, brought to life through immersive, cinematic reenactments. The set itself will surround performers in the sights and sounds of each tale, heightening the fear factor. The goal is for each celebrity to use their acting prowess to tell the scariest story. The show’s hidden mystic audience of spirits (a mix of live in-studio and virtual audience members) will illuminate a candle whenever they find a story truly frightening. The celebrity who earns the most candles will be crowned the winner. The new series will amplify the comedy elements as a key factor of the format.

Marlon Wayans, who stars in the upcoming horror film Him and is working on Scary Movie 6 with Rick Alvarez and his brothers Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans, provided the following statement: “ With the success of Scary Movie and the A Haunted House franchise, Rick and I have always had an affinity for the mash-up of horror and comedy. This project fits perfectly in our wheelhouse. “

Does Midnight Horror Story sound interesting to you? Have you seen the South Korean version of the concept? Let us know by leaving a comment below.