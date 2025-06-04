Sophia Stallone is developing an adaptation of the psychological thriller Mindf*ck books for Amazon MGM Studios

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree when it comes to Stallone family members developing Hollywood projects like Sophia Stallone’s Mindf*ck adaptation. According to Deadline, Sylvester Stallone’s eldest daughter, Sophia, will bring the books by S.T. Abby to life on the small screen via Balboa Productions as part of a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Sophia Stallone is the executive producer of the psychological thriller series alongside Erin Simon, Matt Berenson, D. Matt Geller for Balboa Productions, and Tonya Owens Houle. Mindf*ck does not have a showrunner yet, but it’s only a matter of time.

Abby’s Mindf*ck book series contains five installments of the “Bad Boy Romance with a Twist.” Mindf*ck began as a self-published venture before Abby’s story, and the characters took the reading world by storm with over 200 million readers and positive buzz on BookTok and Goodreads. Wait! S.T. Abby? Stabby? Brilliant! Brilliant, I say!

The Mindf*ck story revolves around Lana Myers, “a seductive, calculating serial killer with a morally-charged mission: avenging her traumatic past by systematically eliminating the men who assaulted her, destroyed her family, and walked away free. Lana’s carefully constructed world begins to unravel when she falls for Logan Bennett, an FBI profiler investigating the very murders she’s committing. Their connection is immediate, intense, and impossibly dangerous — a love story shaped by vengeance, secrets, and emotional reckoning,” according to Deadline’s write-up.

“Lana Myers wrecked me… in the best way,” Stallone told Deadline why she felt compelled to bring the story to life on the small screen. “Her rage is righteous, her love story with Logan is a ticking time bomb, and her vengeance? Unstoppable. I was a fan long before I became a producer, and now I’m fighting for Lana’s story like it’s my own. We’re not watering it down. We’re telling this story the way the author always intended—raw, fearless, and unforgettable. We owe that to the fans. And to S.T. Abby.”

Oh, man. My wife is an avid reader. I’m not kidding. She’s read 300+ books so far this year. She’s already added Mindf*ck to her list and plans to watch the Sophia Stallone-produced series when it drops on Prime Video. What about you? Does Mindf*ck sound like it’s up your alley? Let us know in the comments section below.