Two Steven Spielberg classics are coming to 4K disc for the first time

By
Posted 3 hours ago
catch me if you can, minority reportcatch me if you can, minority report

Two of Steven Spielberg’s classics from the new millennium are now headed for 4K Blu-ray. According to Blu-ray.com, Catch Me if You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, will be getting a new physical media release along with the Tom Cruise sci-fi action film inspired by Philip K. Dick, Minority Report. Both discs will be coming from Paramount Home Video and both are scheduled to hit retailers on December 9.

The description for Catch Me if You Can reads,
“Fast, funny, and incredibly entertaining, Steven Spielberg directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in this stranger-than-fiction tale inspired by a true story. Frank W. Abagnale, Jr. is a brilliant young master of deception. Frank didn’t go to flight school…Frank didn’t go to medical school…Frank didn’t go to law school…because Frank’s still in high school. While he successfully passes himself off as a pilot, a lawyer and a doctor—all before his 21st birthday, an FBI agent closes in, hot on his trail.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track
  • Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

  • Catch Me If You Can: Behind the Camera
  • Cast Me If You Can: The Casting of the Film
  • Scoring: Catch Me If You Can
  • Frank Abagnale: Between Reality and Fiction
  • The FBI Perspective
  • Catch Me If You Can: In Closing
  • Photo Galleries

Technical specs:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    TBA
  • Subtitles
    TBA
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Single disc (1 BD-50)
  • Digital
    Digital HD
    iTunes, Vudu
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

The description for Minority Report reads,
“John Anderton, a Washington, D.C. detective in the year 2054, working in ‘Precrime,’ a special unit of the police department that arrests murderers before they have committed the actual crime. Precrime bases its work on the visions of three psychics or ‘precogs’ whose prophecies of future events are never in error. When Anderton discovers that he has been identified as the future killer of a man he’s never met, he is forced to become a fugitive from his own colleagues as he tries to uncover the mystery of the victim-to-be’s identity.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track
  • Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

  • The Future According to Steven Spielberg
  • Inside the World of Precrime
  • Philip K. Dick, Steven Spielberg, and Minority Report
  • Minority Report: Future Realized
  • Minority Report: Props of the Future
  • Highlights From Minority Report: From the Set
  • Minority Report: Commercials of the Future
  • Previz Sequences
  • From Story to Screen
  • Deconstructing Minority Report
  • The Stunts of Minority Report
  • ILM and Minority Report
  • Final Report
  • Production Concepts
  • Storyboard Sequences
  • Original Trailers

Technical Specs:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
  • Audio
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
  • Subtitles
    TBA
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Two-disc set (2 BD)
  • Digital
    Digital copy included
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free

Source: Blu-ray.com, Blu-ray.com
