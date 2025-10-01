Two Steven Spielberg classics are coming to 4K disc for the first time

Two of Steven Spielberg’s classics from the new millennium are now headed for 4K Blu-ray. According to Blu-ray.com, Catch Me if You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, will be getting a new physical media release along with the Tom Cruise sci-fi action film inspired by Philip K. Dick, Minority Report. Both discs will be coming from Paramount Home Video and both are scheduled to hit retailers on December 9.

The description for Catch Me if You Can reads,

“Fast, funny, and incredibly entertaining, Steven Spielberg directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in this stranger-than-fiction tale inspired by a true story. Frank W. Abagnale, Jr. is a brilliant young master of deception. Frank didn’t go to flight school…Frank didn’t go to medical school…Frank didn’t go to law school…because Frank’s still in high school. While he successfully passes himself off as a pilot, a lawyer and a doctor—all before his 21st birthday, an FBI agent closes in, hot on his trail.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track

Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

Catch Me If You Can: Behind the Camera

Cast Me If You Can: The Casting of the Film

Scoring: Catch Me If You Can

Frank Abagnale: Between Reality and Fiction

The FBI Perspective

Catch Me If You Can: In Closing

Photo Galleries

Technical specs:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

The description for Minority Report reads,

“John Anderton, a Washington, D.C. detective in the year 2054, working in ‘Precrime,’ a special unit of the police department that arrests murderers before they have committed the actual crime. Precrime bases its work on the visions of three psychics or ‘precogs’ whose prophecies of future events are never in error. When Anderton discovers that he has been identified as the future killer of a man he’s never met, he is forced to become a fugitive from his own colleagues as he tries to uncover the mystery of the victim-to-be’s identity.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track

Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

The Future According to Steven Spielberg

Inside the World of Precrime

Philip K. Dick, Steven Spielberg, and Minority Report

Minority Report: Future Realized

Minority Report: Props of the Future

Highlights From Minority Report: From the Set

Minority Report: Commercials of the Future

Previz Sequences

From Story to Screen

Deconstructing Minority Report

The Stunts of Minority Report

ILM and Minority Report

Final Report

Production Concepts

Storyboard Sequences

Original Trailers

Technical Specs: