Molepeople: Anthony Ramos and Ben Mendelsohn to star in NYC horror film for Rob Savage

About a year and half ago, it was announced that The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman will be producing a remake of the 1956 horror film The Mole People (watch it HERE) for Universal Pictures… and while we wait for further updates on that project, Deadline has revealed that there’s a different “mole people” project coming our way from Rob Savage, the director of the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman and the screen life horror films Host and Dashcam. This one is called Molepeople and has Anthony Ramos (Twisters) and Ben Mendelsohn (Animal Kingdom) attached to star in it.

Described as telling the story of one man’s nightmarish descent into the abandoned tunnels beneath the streets of New York City, where a twisted society lurks , Molepeople brings to mind not only The Mole People but also the 1984 film C.H.U.D., which involved people living in the tunnels beneath NYC, and the 1972 film Death Line (a.k.a. Raw Meat), which explored the tunnels under London. Savage will be directing this film from an original screenplay by Nathan Elston (Succession). Details on the characters Ramos and Mendelsohn will be playing haven’t been revealed.

Raphael Margules and J.D Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures are producing Molepeople with Rough House Pictures. Embankment Films is handling international sales and CAA Media Finance, Range, and WME will co-represent North American distribution rights at the upcoming American Film Market.

Embankment’s Hugo Grumbar provided the following statement: “ Molepeople fuels a modern audience with shocks and thrills, captivating, heightened feelings of fear. Rob’s direction is stylish; BoulderLight’s understanding of modern audiences is unmatched – and together the filmmakers are best in class. “

Margules and Lifshitz added: “ There’s something uniquely terrifying about urban isolation – the idea that in one of the world’s busiest cities, you could vanish without a trace. With Anthony Ramos – who’s quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most commanding leading men – alongside the legendary Ben Mendelsohn, we have the perfect contemporary combination to bring this nightmare to life. “

Does Molepeople sound interesting to you? What do you think of the fact that there are currently two separate mole people projects in the works?