Monitor: Brittany O’Grady to star in high-concept horror film

Brittany O’Grady of The White Lotus and It’s What’s Inside is set to star in the horror film Monitor, which heads into production in March

Temple Hill Entertainment has announced that Brittany O’Grady of The White Lotus and It’s What’s Inside is on board to star in their high-concept horror film Monitor – and she’ll be stepping in front of the camera to bring her character to life very soon, because Monitor is scheduled to start filming on March 10th! Production will take place on location in Barcelona and the Canary Islands.

Written and directed by Matt Black and Ryan Polly, the film has the following synopsis: When a group of social media moderators refuse to publish a horrifying video, a demonic creature starts following them across every screen in their lives. Feeding off fear, the creature hunts them down one by one and attacks until it gets what it wants… to be let out beyond the screen.

This marks the feature debut for the filmmaking duo, who have been collaborating on short films for several years. In fact, they made an 8 minute short called Monitor back in 2018. That one told this story: A sleep-deprived corner store clerk wonders if he’s seeing things when a man mysteriously appears on his security camera feed – but not in the store itself.

This project is coming our way from Temple Hill and Protagonist Pictures. It’s being produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and John Fischer, the team behind the Smile films, along with Adrián Guerra for Nostromo Pictures. Protagonist’s Dave Bishop and George Hamilton serve as executive producers.

Hamilton provided the following statement: “ We’re delighted to see cameras roll on this smart and twisted horror film that is sure to scare the hell out of cinemagoers worldwide. Temple Hill delivers once again with a wickedly clever film that offers a timely commentary of what we experience online. “

The Temple Hill team added, “ We’re thrilled to be diving into production on Monitor. Matt and Ryan have crafted a story that is haunting and deeply relevant. With Brittany leading our cast, we’re confident that Monitor will be as gripping as it is terrifying. ”

Does Monitor sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Brittany O’Grady horror project by leaving a comment below.