It’s What’s Inside: horror film sells to Netflix for 17 million

Fear the Walking Dead cast member Colman Domingo has produced a horror film called It’s What’s Inside , which just earned a lot of positive reviews after having its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. (You can read an 8/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray right HERE.) Now Deadline reports that, while numerous studios were chasing the distribution rights to this movie, Netflix has come out the winner in this situation, forking over $17 million to bring It’s What’s Inside to their streaming service.

It’s What’s Inside marks the feature directorial debut of Greg Jardin, who also wrote the screenplay. Details on the plot are being kept under wraps, with most reviewers doing their best to keep the movie’s secrets. The set-up is, A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase.

The film stars Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), James Morosini (I Love My Dad), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Devon Terrell (Rap Sh!t), Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort), Reina Hardesty (What Comes Around), David W. Thompson (The Boys), Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects), and Domingo’s Fear the Walking Dead co-star Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Domingo produced the film through his company Edith Productions, alongside Raúl Domingo. Kate Andrews produced for Boldly Go Productions, William Rosenfeld produced for Such Content, and Jason Baum is a producer on the film as well. Such Content’s Robert Kapp serves as executive producer. Such Content also provided the financing. Filming took place in Portland, Oregon over the course of 18 days.

When the project was first announced, Edith Productions provided the following statement to Deadline: “ We are thrilled to usher in an extraordinary auteur filmmaker such as Greg. We developed this with thrilling creative partners such as Kate Andrews and William Rosenfeld and we’re excited to share the mind of Greg Jardin with the world. “

Deadline notes that Jardin previously made music videos and promotional shorts for Cowboy Bebop, When They See Us, 13 Reasons Why, and Cursed.

Are you interested in It’s What’s Inside? What do you think of Netflix picking up the worldwide distribution rights? Let us know by leaving a comment below.