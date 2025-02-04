Addison Rae and Suzanna Son cast in Monster season 3?

Addison Rae and Suzanna Son are rumored to have joined Charlie Hunnam in the Ed Gein-themed Monster season 3

By
Suzanna Son

The ten-episode series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (read our review HERE) was such a huge success for the Netflix streaming service back in 2022 that Netflix ordered two more seasons of the show from its creators, Ian Brennan and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was recently released, and has had quite an impact on the real lives of the title characters… and right before that season premiered in September, it was announced that Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam had signed on to play murderer and graverobber Ed Gein in Monster season 3. As it turns out, Monster season 3 (which is apparently called The Original Monster) is expected to reach Netflix by the end of 2025 – and industry scooper The InSneider reports that singer / TikTok celebrity Addison Rae (Thanksgiving) and Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, pictured above) are the latest additions to the cast. Information on the characters they might be playing was not revealed.

When the project was announced, Variety reminded us that Ed Gein, who also hailed from Wisconsin like Dahmer, became infamous in the 1950s when authorities discovered that he not only had killed multiple people, but had dug up graves from a cemetery near his home and fashioned all manner of household items and clothing from human remains. Gein’s case served as an inspiration for several major pop culture characters later on, including Norman Bates in Psycho, Leatherface and his family in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs.

Hunnam is joined in the cast by Laurie Metcalf (Scream 2) as Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, Ed Gein’s mother; Tom Hollander (Feud) as iconic director Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Rushmore) as Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife.

When Hunnam’s casting was announced, there were some complaints that he’s too handsome to play Gein, but they seem to have Geined him up well enough, judging by the set pics that have leaked out:

Are you interested in Monster season 3 / The Original Monster? What do you think of the idea of Addison Rae and Suzanna Son joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: The InSneider
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Addison Rae and Suzanna Son are rumored to have joined Charlie Hunnam in the Ed Gein-themed Monster season 3
Addison Rae and Suzanna Son cast in Monster season 3?
Olivia Holt is set to star in director Adam MacDonald's apocalyptic horror thriller This Is Not a Test, based on a Courtney Summers novel
This Is Not a Test: Olivia Holt to star in film described as The Breakfast Club meets 28 Weeks Later
Jurassic World Rebirth unveils new images while the producer and director reveal more story and action details
Jurassic World Rebirth shows off new images, plus info on the story and tense sequences
The Monroeville Mall, the primary filming location for the George A. Romero classic Dawn of the Dead, has been bought by Walmart
Monroeville Mall from George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead has been purchased by Walmart
View All

About the Author

16773 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Monster News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles