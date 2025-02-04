Addison Rae and Suzanna Son cast in Monster season 3?

The ten-episode series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (read our review HERE) was such a huge success for the Netflix streaming service back in 2022 that Netflix ordered two more seasons of the show from its creators, Ian Brennan and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was recently released, and has had quite an impact on the real lives of the title characters… and right before that season premiered in September, it was announced that Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam had signed on to play murderer and graverobber Ed Gein in Monster season 3. As it turns out, Monster season 3 (which is apparently called The Original Monster) is expected to reach Netflix by the end of 2025 – and industry scooper The InSneider reports that singer / TikTok celebrity Addison Rae (Thanksgiving) and Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, pictured above) are the latest additions to the cast. Information on the characters they might be playing was not revealed.

When the project was announced, Variety reminded us that Ed Gein, who also hailed from Wisconsin like Dahmer, became infamous in the 1950s when authorities discovered that he not only had killed multiple people, but had dug up graves from a cemetery near his home and fashioned all manner of household items and clothing from human remains. Gein’s case served as an inspiration for several major pop culture characters later on, including Norman Bates in Psycho, Leatherface and his family in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs.

Hunnam is joined in the cast by Laurie Metcalf (Scream 2) as Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, Ed Gein’s mother; Tom Hollander (Feud) as iconic director Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Rushmore) as Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife.

When Hunnam’s casting was announced, there were some complaints that he’s too handsome to play Gein, but they seem to have Geined him up well enough, judging by the set pics that have leaked out:

FIRST LOOK at Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein on the set of Ryan Murphy’s “The Original Monster,” coming to Netflix in 2025. pic.twitter.com/huYDria6CY — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) November 20, 2024

