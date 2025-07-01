Gerard Johnstone aims to do something “subversive and unexpected” with his Monster High movie

Last year, we heard that Mattel, Inc. and Universal Pictures were teaming up for a live-action film based on the Monster High fashion doll franchise. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Gerard Johnstone, director the sci-fi horror killer doll movie M3GAN and its action comedy sequel M3GAN 2.0, has signed on to direct the film. Now, during an interview with Variety, Johnstone has said that he’s hoping to do something “subversive and unexpected” with his Monster High movie.

First introduced in 2010, Monster High is about the children of various monsters, such as Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Werewolf. The main characters the animated series focuses on are Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein as they navigate the hilarity of high school in the hallowed halls of Monster High. A press release lets us know Monster High is “ a beloved, expansive universe rich with inclusive storytelling and doll play, fostering a fandom that spans generations. The brand continues to encourage fans of all ages to embrace their authentic selves and what makes them unique. “ The live-action film is being produced by Akiva Goldsman under his banner, Weed Road, and will feature an original story.

Johnstone told Variety, “ Mattel showed with Barbie that they’re not afraid to take very bold steps with their IP. While I was initially skeptical when it came across my desk, I just started to think about how rich the lore was around those characters. They’re the descendants of monsters, and so certain story ideas started to take shape. We’re at the very early stages of it. Still don’t have a script, but I think it could be really cool. If I can’t be kind of subversive and unexpected with it, there’s no point in doing it. “

Robbie Brenner (who is also producing the film), President and Chief Content Officer, Mattel Studios, previously said, “ Gerard’s unique vision and genre-blending style make him the perfect fit for this film. This is exactly what we’re building at Mattel Studios as we continue to work with top talent to tell fresh, unexpected stories from our rich portfolio of brands. Monster High is a fan-favorite franchise with endless storytelling potential, and we are thrilled to reimagine it in a monstrously exciting way with Gerard at the helm. ”

Are you interested in seeing what sort of “subversive and unexpected” story Gerard Johnstone might be able to tell with his Monster High movie? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.