Monster High live-action movie to be directed by M3GAN’s Gerard Johnstone

Last year, we heard that Mattel, Inc. and Universal Pictures were teaming up for a live-action film based on the Monster High fashion doll franchise. Now, it has been announced that Gerard Johnstone, director the killer doll movie M3GAN and its upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0 (which reaches theatres on June 27th), has signed on to direct the film!

First introduced in 2010, Monster High is about the children of various monsters, such as Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Werewolf. The main characters the animated series focuses on are Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein as they navigate the hilarity of high school in the hallowed halls of Monster High. A press release lets us know Monster High is “ a beloved, expansive universe rich with inclusive storytelling and doll play, fostering a fandom that spans generations. The brand continues to encourage fans of all ages to embrace their authentic selves and what makes them unique. “

The live-action film is being produced by Akiva Goldsman under his banner, Weed Road, and will feature an original story. Robbie Brenner (who is also producing the film), President and Chief Content Officer, Mattel Studios, provided the following statement: “ Gerard’s unique vision and genre-blending style make him the perfect fit for this film. This is exactly what we’re building at Mattel Studios as we continue to work with top talent to tell fresh, unexpected stories from our rich portfolio of brands. Monster High is a fan-favorite franchise with endless storytelling potential, and we are thrilled to reimagine it in a monstrously exciting way with Gerard at the helm. ” Johnstone added: “ With Barbie, Mattel Studios demonstrated that they’re not afraid to take bold swings with their IP. What makes Monster High so exciting for me is the opportunity to play in the sandbox of so many iconic monster myths, and getting to do that alongside Akiva, Robbie, and Universal Pictures is a total dream. I can’t wait for audiences to step into the weird, wonderful world of misfit magic we’re about to create. ” And Goldsman had this to say: “ Monster High is delightfully personal to me — my daughters grew up loving the dolls and what they represent. Gerard’s work is sharp, daring, and full of heart. He’s exactly the director this film needs. “

What do you think of Gerard Johnstone signing on to direct a live-action Monster High movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.