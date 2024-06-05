Universal enters the lab for a Monster High movie based on the famous horror-themed Mattel toy line

Come into the lab and see what’s on the slab for Universal as the studio Frankenstein’s a Monster High movie based on the beloved horror-themed toy line. After unleashing the billion-dollar Barbie movie on the world, Universal and Mattel are teaming up for another toys-to-life film project focusing on an iconic collection of dolls. The Monster High toy line debuted in 2010 while focusing on the teenage children of famous monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolfman. Monster High finds the teens navigating high school while contending with the pressures and perils of adolescence. Akiva Goldsman is producing Universal and Mattel’s Monster High movie, while the studios have yet to name a director.

“Monster High helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals. We’re proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the brilliant Akiva Goldsman to usher this important message to audiences worldwide,” said Mattell Films boss Robbie Brenner.

“I’ve been fascinated by Monster High since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids. I’m thrilled to once again join forces with Robbie Brenner and our friends at Mattel to help bring this iconic property to life,” said Goldsman.

In addition to the stylish toy line, Monster High has a television series and two live-action adaptations for fans to enjoy. The plots revolve around Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein, three monstrous young women with special powers. Other characters in the Monster High universe include Lagoon Blue, Toralei, Manny Taur, Cleo DeNile, Catty Noir, Hoodude Voodoo, Posea Reef, Skelita Calaveras, Jackson Jekyll, and many, many more.

Mattel is bringing several iconic toy properties to the silver screen, including Daniel Kaluuya’s Barney, Vin Diesel’s Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, and more. Other projects in the works include films based on Polly Pocket, UNO, View-Master, Wishbone, Magic 8 Ball, American Girl, Bob the Builder, and more.

Are movies like Barbie and Monster High the future of entertainment? Can the big screen treatment elevate Monster High to a new level? I would think so. I know plenty of adults who enjoy the Monster High toy line and would jump at the chance to see a big-budget Monster High movie. The smartly designed dolls exhibit extraordinary powers, giving them a magical edge that allows for supernatural shenanigans. It will be interesting to see what kind of love Universal and Mattel give to Monster High and if the film can achieve mass appeal.