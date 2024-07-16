Monster Summer trailer: Mel Gibson family horror film reaches theatres in October

About three years ago, we heard that Lethal Weapon franchise star (and potential Lethal Weapon 5 director) Mel Gibson had signed on to star in a fantasy adventure / family horror film that was going by the title Boys of Summer. That project has since been given a new title, Monster Summer , and it’s set to reach theatres on October 4th. The marketing has now officially begun, as a trailer for Monster Summer has made its way online, and you can check it out in the embed above! A poster has also been unveiled, and that can be found at the bottom of this article.

Directed by David Henrie (This Is the Year) from a script written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), Monster Summer follows a local boy, who after his best friend is mysteriously taken, begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard. After seeking the help of an aging detective (Gibson), they soon discover they’re on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island. Here’s an alternative synopsis: When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island.

Gibson is joined in the cast by Mason Thames (The Black Phone), Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas), Nora Zehetner (The Right Stuff), Noah Cottrell (The Spiderwick Chronicles), Abby James Witherspoon (The Secret Headquarters), Lilah Pate (Outer Banks), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Patrick Renna (The Sandlot)… and a certain King of Queens.

Monster Summer is the first feature film from Pastime Pictures, a studio that was founded by Dan McDonough and John Blanford after they met on a set where they were working as Production Assistants (which is why “PA’s Time” is contained in their company name). McDonough and Blanford produced the film with Mark Fasano and James Henrie.

What did you think of the trailer for Monster Summer? Does this look like a movie you’d want to catch on the big screen this Halloween season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.