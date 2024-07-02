Monster Summer: Mel Gibson family horror film gets October release

The family horror film Monster Summer, starring Mel Gibson and Mason Thames, is set for an October theatrical release

By
Mel Gibson

About three years ago, we heard that Lethal Weapon franchise star (and potential Lethal Weapon 5 director) Mel Gibson had signed on to star in a fantasy adventure / family horror film that was going by the title Boys of Summer. That project has since been given a new title, Monster Summer, and Coming Soon reports that it will be reaching theatres just in time for Halloween! The specific release date is October 4th.

Directed by David Henrie (This Is the Year) from a script written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), Monster Summer follows a local boy, who after his best friend is mysteriously taken, begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard. After seeking the help of an aging detective (Gibson), they soon discover they’re on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island. Here’s an alternative synopsis: When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island.

This one brings to mind The Monster Squad for me – and while chances are low that I’ll like it anywhere near as much as I like The Monster Squad, I’m willing to give it a chance.

Gibson is joined in the cast by Mason Thames (The Black Phone), Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas), Nora Zehetner (The Right Stuff), Noah Cottrell (The Spiderwick Chronicles), Abby James Witherspoon (The Secret Headquarters), Lilah Pate (Outer Banks), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Patrick Renna (The Sandlot)… and a certain King of Queens.

Monster Summer is the first feature film from Pastime Pictures, a studio that was founded by Dan McDonough and John Blanford after they met on a set where they were working as Production Assistants (which is why “PA’s Time” is contained in their company name). McDonough and Blanford produced the film with Mark Fasano and James Henrie.

Are you interested in seeing a family horror film that stars Mel Gibson? Share your thoughts on Monster Summer by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The Russell Crowe horror film The Exorcism just reached theatres at the end of June and is getting a VOD release next week
The Exorcism: Russell Crowe horror film gets a VOD release next week
The family horror film Monster Summer, starring Mel Gibson and Kevin James, is set for an October theatrical release
Monster Summer: Mel Gibson family horror film gets October release
The first cut of Return of the Living Dead III, featuring 8 additional, never-seen minutes, has been unearthed on VHS
Return of the Living Dead III first cut with 8 additional minutes has been unearthed
Never Let Go: Halle Berry / Alexandre Aja horror film gets a new poster ahead of September release
View All

About the Author

15471 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Mel Gibson News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews

Booger Review

While the title may throw you off, Booger is a wonderful film about dealing with loss and how to pickup your life after. And hairballs.

Load more articles