Interview: Mel Gibson and Mason Thames Talk Monster Summer

Do you remember the first scary movie you watched? To be fair, mine was Halloween, so I got an early taste of R-rated terror. However, for many, it was something like The Monster Squad, The Watcher in the Woods, or perhaps The Gate. And now, we have a fun ride with the good and spooky natured, Monster Summer. Featuring Mel Gibson, Lorraine Bracco, and Mason Thames. For Mason, who was terrific in The Black Phone (and will soon be seen in The Black Phone 2), the actor proves that he is one to watch. The actor brings heart to his performance and shines opposite Gibson.

Recently, I sat down with the two, and the legendary Mel Gibson (who we previously interviewed HERE), was full of praise for his younger co-star. Both actors work especially well together, and frankly, it’s not surprising that Thames is getting a ton of work on genre projects. He’s a talented young man, and he brings honesty to both this and, of course, his turn as Finney, opposite Ethan Hawke in The Black Phone. Monster Summer is certainly more in line with a family film, but the Halloween-inspired elements work. If you are in the mood, you might find Monster Summer an early holiday treat.

Here’s the official synopsis: Monster Summer follows a local boy, who after his best friend is mysteriously taken, begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard. After seeking the help of an aging detective (Gibson), they soon discover they’re on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island.

Monster Summer is heading into theatres this coming Friday, October 4th.