Monster: The Ed Gein Story gets a Trailer showcasing Hunnam’s disturbing performance

We received our first look at the poster last week and now, Netflix is giving us a look at the trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story . And this definitely seems to be leaning into the Psycho and Texas Chainsaw Massacre inspiration of Gein. Hunnam looks to be doing a great job in the role, though I can’t help but feel like these serial killer fetish shows are getting a bit out of hand. Hopefully this will be the last one for a while. Wait, they’ve already announced one for Lizzie Borden? Dammit.

Here’s the official logline: Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.

Hunnam is joined in the cast by Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, Ed Gein’s mother; Tom Hollander as iconic director Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams as Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife. Suzanna Son is also in the cast, as are Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore, Mimi Kennedy, Will Brill, and Robin Weigert. Singer / TikTok celebrity Addison Rae may or may not be in there as well.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story releases to Netflix on October 3rd! Will you be watching?