Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story unveils a teaser trailer, first look image, and poster art

The ten episode series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (read our review HERE) was such a huge success for the Netflix streaming service back in 2022, Netflix ordered two more seasons of the show from creators Ian Brennan and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Last year, it was announced that the second season will be titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – and we’re now just a few weeks away from the premiere date! Monsters is set to start streaming on September 19th, and today a teaser trailer has arrived online, along with a first look image and poster art. The teaser can be seen in the embed above, and the image and poster can be found at the bottom of this article.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will chronicle the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole – that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

The cast includes Javier Bardem (José Menendez), Chloë Sevigny (Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Lyle Menendez), Cooper Koch (Erik Menendez), Nathan Lane (Dominick Dunne), Ari Graynor (Leslie Abramson), Leslie Grossman (Judalon Smyth), Dallas Roberts (Dr. Jerome Oziel), Paul Adelstein (David Conn), Jason Butler Harner (Det. Les Zoeller), Enrique Murciano (Carlos Baralt), Michael Gladis (Tim Rutten), Drew Powell (Det. Tom Linehan), Charlie Hall (Craig Cignarelli), Gil Ozeri (Dr. William Vicary), Jeff Perry (Peter Hoffman), Tessa Auberjonois (Dr. Laurel Oziel), Tanner Stine (Perry Berman), Larry Clarke (Brian Andersen), Jade Pettyjohn (Jamie Pisarcik), Marlene Forte (Marta Cano), and Vicki Lawrence (Leigh).

Ian Brennan, Max Winkler, Paris Barclay, Michael Uppendahl, and Carl Franklin directed the episodes, working from scripts by Ryan Murphy, David McMillan, Todd Kubrak, Ian Brennan, and Reilly Smith. Murphy and Brennan serve as executive producers on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, David McMillan, Louise Shore, Carl Franklin, and Javier Bardem.

Are you interested in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story? What did you think of the teaser trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the image and poster while you’re scrolling down: