Three Godzilla and Kong Monsterverse video games coming from Legendary

The next film in Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, which is populated by the likes of Godzilla, Kong, and other Titans, won’t be reaching theatre screens until March 26, 2027 – but while we wait for that film, another season of the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is in the works, and it has just been announced that Legendary is set to send three Godzilla and Kong video games out into the world!

OnlineMediaCafe reports that one of the games is Kong: Survivor Instinct. In collaboration with Legendary Entertainment, 7Levels unveils an upcoming 2.5D action-adventure game for PC and consoles. Set shortly after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong, players navigate a shattered city through the eyes of a father searching for his missing daughter. This game promises a compelling narrative and thrilling gameplay. Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

Paweł Biela, Co-Founder of 7Levels, provided the following statement: “ The opportunity to work on the hugely popular Monsterverse IP has been an exciting and formative experience for all of us at 7Levels. Not only did we have a chance to show some of the fan-favorite Titans from a unique perspective, but we also found committed and supportive partners in the exceptional people at Legendary. Their deep understanding of the Monsterverse lore and what makes it so captivating to so many people around the world allowed us to recapture that essence and recreate it in our game. “

Another game is Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers. Embark on a thrilling adventure with Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, a 4X strategy mobile game published by Tilting Point LLC and developed by Hunted Cow Games. Set in the newly emerged Siren Isles, players will build bases, form alliances, and engage in tactical, turn-based combat with their Titan Chaser squads, as well as with creatures they’ve collected from across the Monsterverse like Skullcrawlers, Mother Longlegs and many other fascinating monsters, and ultimately find ways to engage with and support Godzilla & Kong themselves. Available now for pre-order on iOS and Android.

Tomas Gonzalez, Sr. Game Manager at Tilting Point, had this to say about the game: “ Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers invites fans to take control of the iconic Monsterverse, guiding their veteran Chasers on a path of intrigue while also harnessing the power of captured Titans for massive destruction. The Siren Isles are just a small sliver of the world created by the films, but the story that will be uncovered, and the conflict unleashed by players and their competing alliances, promises to be no less momentous. Between the creative license we’ve been granted by Legendary, and our longstanding, prosperous collaboration with Hunted Cow Games, it’s been a thrill watching this ambitious title come to life. “

Our friends at Bloody Disgusting fill in the information on the third game, which is a collaboration with Roblox called the Monsterverse Supersocial Roblox Experience. This one will allow players to become Monarch operatives interacting with fan-favorite Titans. Developed in partnership with Supersocial, this experience “offers a unique virtual world where players can engage with the Monsterverse in innovative ways.” Monsterverse Supersocial will be heading to Roblox later this year.

