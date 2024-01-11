Moonlighting: The classic series starring Bruce Willis will be available digitally next week

Moonlighting, the classic comedy series starring Bruce Willis (which is on Hulu), will be available to buy digitally next week.

UPDATE: In addition to being available on Hulu, the classic Bruce WIllis/ Cybill Shepherd series, Moonlighting, is now coming to digital retailers like iTunes and more. So if you want to own a digital copy of the show, now’s your chance. One caveat: no news on whether the show will be available in Canada, with it still absent from Disney Star here north of the border, making it seem like the music rights are keeping the show from being more widely available.

Original Post: Do bears bear? Do bees be? Does a Hulu subscription sound enticing now that Moonlighting is finally coming to the streaming platform? That’s right, you detectives of romance! All 67 episodes of the classic comedy series starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd will be available to stream on the service beginning on October 10, 2023.

How does Hulu plan to sweeten the pot for this fantastic news? The streamer says every episode is being remastered in HD from the original source and includes the original Grammy-nominated title track recording from Al Jarreau.

“Disney and I have put our heads together and come up with a plan,” Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron said last year, teasing the show’s eventual move to a streaming platform. An aspect of the show that gummed up the works was the music. Thankfully, Hulu secured the rights to songs from artists like Chubby Checker, The Isley Brothers, Percy Sledge, Linda Ronstadt, Billie Holiday, and more.

Moonlighting focuses on the smart-aleck detective David Addison Jr. (Bruce Willis) and Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd), a former model who manages a private detective agency. Moonlighting aired from 1985 to 1989, with Allyce Beasley (Loaded Weapon 1, Legally Blonde) and Curtis Armstrong (Revenge of the Nerds, Risky Business) starring as primary cast members.

With its combination of comedy, romance, drama, and mystery, Moonlighting helped put Willis on the map and relaunched Shepherd’s career. In 2007, Time Magazine included Moonlighting in a “100 Best TV Shows of All-Time” list. Moreover, TV Guide considers David and Maddie one of the best TV couples ever.