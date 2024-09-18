Gore-soaked trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expansion includes Ghostface and other guest kombatants

The video game Mortal Kombat 1, which was first released last September, is getting a DLC expansion called Khaos Reigns next Tuesday, September 24th, and today a gore-soaked trailer has arrived online to give players a glimpse at the sort of insanity they’ll have the opportunity to get up to if they purchase the Khaos Reigns. The trailer can be viewed in the embed above, and features “guest kombatants” like the slasher Ghostface from the Scream franchise, Omni-Man from the Invincible animated series, Homelander from the TV series The Boys, the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, DC’s Peacemaker, and the Arnold Schwarzenegger version of Conan the Barbarian. The trailer is packed with fatalities and animalities, all building up to a Ghostface fatality that it likely to bring smiles to the faces of most Scream fans.

The twelfth main installment in the Mortal Kombat video game franchise and its second reboot (following 2011’s Mortal Kombat), Mortal Kombat 1 takes place in a new timeline that was created through one ending of the 2019 game Mortal Kombat 11. In this new timeline, Fire God Liu Kang assembles a clique of fighters to participate in the latest Mortal Kombat tournament in Outworld while contending with an alliance formed by Titan Shang Tsung. In the follow-up expansion, Khaos Reigns, Liu Kang and his allies must contend with Titan Havik. Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands Liu Kang’s New Era with a new story campaign and an all-new cinematic experience. Discover how Liu Kang rallies his champions and puts faith in his enemies as he battles the ruthless Titan Havik, who threatens to plunge the realms into khaos. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy.

The main roster of characters includes Ashrah, Baraka, General Shao, Geras, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Kitana, Kung Lao, Li Mei, Liu Kang, Mileena, Nitara, Raiden, Rain, Reiko, Reptile, Scorpion, Sindel, Smoke, Sub-Zero, and Tanya. There are also multiple “kameo fighters” and characters that can be added through DLCs. Khaos Reigns brings Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor into the mix, along with Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian.

Do you play Mortal Kombat 1, and will you be buying the Khaos Reigns expansion? Check out the bloody Ghostface action in the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.