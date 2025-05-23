You can get a peek at Mortal Kombat 2 movie character designs from recent Mortal Kombat video game DLC

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid is back at the helm for the sequel Mortal Kombat 2, and while the fighting game-inspired sequel wrapped production back in January of 2024 after a bumpy ride through the year of the strikes, they had to go back for some reshoots last summer. The anticipated element for this installment, besides the actual tournament of course, is the inclusion of fan-favorite Johnny Cage, who will be portrayed by Karl Urban, who is equally beloved.

Last week, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios added new skin DLCs (downloadable content) to the Mortal Kombat 1 video game, which are currently available for purchase on Xbox and Playstation 5 platforms. The new skins are character designs from the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 film and can be applied to Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kitana, Johnny Cage and Shao Khan (who is known as General Shao in the current incarnation). While Scorpion and Sub-Zero’s designs look to be carried over from the first movie from 2021, you can now get full-body looks at Shao Khan, Kitana and Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage in the sequel.



We’ve already gotten a few peeks at these characters when some images were released a couple months back. The stills featured Karl Urban as Cage with returning characters Jax, Sonya Blade and Liu Kang, played again by Mehcad Brooks, Jessica McNamee and Ludi Lin. We also saw Hiroyuki Sanada return as Scorpion, with a new peek at Adeline Rudolph as Princess Kitana and Martyn Ford as Emperor Shao Khan.

Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat co-creator and head of gaming developer NetherRealm Studios, gushed about Johnny Cage making his grand entrance to the story, “You finally get to see Johnny Cage. His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores. He’s a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing. Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways. He’s adding his own flare to it, but I think it’ll feel fresh. There’s like a novelty factor in there.”

Cage will serve as the audience surrogate for the tournament, just as the character of Cole provided for the first film. Boon boasts that Cage’s introduction is “ridiculously hilarious,” and says it got “some of the biggest laughs” from the early screenings of Mortal Kombat 2. Meanwhile, director Simon McQuoid would try to find a way to make Cage complete and not an all-out farce, “We wanted a character that wasn’t just completely silly, comic book…It’s a character that could instantly go there and become too light and throwaway if we were to lean too much into the kind of cheese. The casting of Karl Urban for that role allowed that character to have more depth.”