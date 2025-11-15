Lewis Tan says no character death is off limits when Mortal Kombat 2 introduces new and brutal fatalities

When Lewis Tan returns as Cole Young in the upcoming sequel Mortal Kombat 2, it could be for the last time. I say this because, while speaking with Comicbook.com, Tan told the outlet that no character death is off-limits when the new film pulls out all the stops.

“They should be worried for everyone, to be honest,” Tan said. “In different versions of the script, different people died. I was like, ‘No way.’ Then, they changed it and switched it. By the end of it, nobody is safe. Anybody could die… and there are a lot of fatalities in the second movie. If your favorite character dies, it’s not the end. Death is only the beginning. Don’t be too upset, but there are a lot of fatalities. Some people are going to be happy and some are going to be really p-ssed off.”

“Death is only the beginning,” eh? It could be that, like games in the series, Mortal Kombat 2 will introduce a time distortion mechanic as part of its narrative. After all, who wouldn’t want to see Karl Urban’s seasoned Johnny Cage interact with his younger, more brash self? I could be barking up the wrong tree, but we won’t know until the movie arrives in theaters on May 15, 2026.

Once again directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat II will find the fan favourite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds-barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders. Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

What are some of your favorite Mortal Kombat fatalities that you’d like to see executed in Mortal Kombat 2? Is there a character death that would send you over the edge? Do you think Mortal Kombat 2 will be better than the first movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

