Mortal Kombat III already confirmed ahead of sequel’s 2026 release

New Line isn’t quite ready to “finish him,” as the studio has announced they have greenlit Mortal Kombat III — even though Mortal Kombat II is still more than half of a year away from release.

As reported by Deadline, Mortal Kombat III will bring back Jeremy Slater as screenwriter, having penned the sequel, replacing Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. Obviously little is known about the movie or when it will be released, but fans will probably want Simon McQuoid back behind the camera as he directed both movies. Getting Mortal Kombat III on the slate might seem premature but it looks like the studio is banking on trailer views online for the second movie.

And long before Mortal Kombat III hits screens, we’ll get Mortal Kombat II, which is set to reach theaters on May 15th, 2026, having originally been set for release later this month. Earlier reactions to the sequel have been incredibly strong, with Slater noting, “I’m so excited for people to see the movie. It’s been done for a while. We’ve been waiting for the right release date and waiting for the right window. I have been to those test screenings, which are full of Mortal Kombat fans, and watching them react to it the way I reacted to Avengers: Endgame. They were cheering and jumping out of their seats. Every joke is landing and they are loving it. It’s one of the greatest moments of my life. That’s why you get into this business.”

One major reason for fans to be excited for Mortal Kombat II is the appearance of Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), who joins the returning cast of characters including Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Kano (Josh Lawson), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and more. Other newcomers include Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) and Jade (Tati Gabrielle).

If Mortal Kombat III does in fact get made, it will show just how much faith there still is in the franchise in terms of movies. Remember, back in the ‘90s, we only got two: 1995’s Mortal Kombat and 1997’s Mortal Kombat Annihilation.

