Vince McMahon doesn’t play fair in the trailer for Netflix’s startling documentary series Mr. McMahon

One of the most controversial figures in wrestling, Vince McMahon, is the subject of Netflix’s upcoming documentary series Mr. McMahon. Fans ready to go to the mats with this disturbing portrait of the legendary former WWE boss had best prepare themselves for several body slams as the Chris Smith-directed presentation shows no signs of holding back. Netflix‘s Mr. McMahon trailer sets the tone for a hard look at the best of intentions gone sour, with McMahon getting involved in one scandal after another along his dark path through fame and fortune.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mr. McMahon courtesy of Netflix:

Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, a controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’sMcMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’sMcMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.

Mr. McMahon consists of six-hour episodes, which Chris Smith directs. The presentation hails from Library Films in association with Ringer Films. Bill Simmons, Zara Duffy, and Smith are executive producers. Speaking about his intentions for the upcoming documentary series, Chris Smith said:

“The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations . The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”

Netflix’s Mr. McMahon trailer includes highlights from the wrestling company pioneer’s long-standing career, his ties to the wrestling industry’s steroid epidemic, his departure from the WWE, and the latest allegations of paying four women $3 million in hush money payments. The documentary also includes exclusive interviews with some of wrestling’s biggest and beefiest prodigies, from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and more. Get ready for McMahonamania, folks!

Mr. McMahon will body-slam Netflix subscribers on September 25, 2024.