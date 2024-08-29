Mr. McMahon: Netflix’s documentary series depicting the rise and fall of WWE co-founder Vince McMahon gets a September release date

Netflix is ready to enter a steel cage with WWE co-founder Vince McMahon on September 25 for the documentary series Mr. McMahon. Before McMahon resigned from the WWE, he was the face of the world-famous wrestling outfit for generations. McMahon helped elevate the sport to astronomical heights by signing legends like Hulk Hogan, Mean Gene Okerlund, Big Scott Hall, Wendi Richter, Kokina Maximus, Rick Martel, and more to the AWA.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mr. McMahon courtesy of Netflix:

Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, a controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.

Mr. McMahon consists of six-hour episodes, which Chris Smith directs. The presentation hails from Library Films in association with Ringer Films. Bill Simmons, Zara Duffy, and Smith are executive producers. Speaking about his intentions for the upcoming documentary series, Chris Smith said:

“The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations . The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”

For context, WWE’s board of directors investigated Vince McMahon in 2022 for a $3 million hush money payment. While looking into his dealings, the board found McMahon making $12 million in payments to four women who alleged sexual misconduct against him. The rabbit hole goes deeper than this, but that’s what the documentary is for.

Mr. McMahon will body-slam Netflix subscribers on September 25, 2024.