Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 delayed indefinitely due to cast issues

If you’re waiting to find out what happened after the gunfight featured in the finale for Season 1 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, consider pulling up a chair and getting comfortable. Unfortunately, production for Season 2 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is being delayed indefinitely, and the show’s future is uncertain. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, the reason is casting issues.

Ahead of the delay, Anora’s Mark Eydelshteyn and Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher were cast as Mr. and Mrs. Smith in Season 2. At the end of March, the show received a tax credit for $22.4 million from the California Film Commission to relocate to Los Angeles from New York, where filming for the first season occurred.

At the time, casting rumors began swirling, with names like Lily-Rose Depp, Francesca Scorsese, Levon Hawke, Wagner Moura, and Gael Garcia Bernal floated for guest and recurring roles. With zero confirmations, the production was getting shaky. It’s also worth mentioning that the delay could impact the tax credit, as the show would need to film within 18 months to qualify. It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 could get a new tax credit because of its relocation.

The first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith starred Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as “two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

When the series was renewed for a second season, reports said it was unlikely that Glover and Erskine would return. This move makes the show somewhat of an anthology series, with a new couple taking up the alias of Mr. & Mrs. Smith each season. The first season finale left things somewhat open-ended, with it unclear if Glover and Erskine’s characters survived.

