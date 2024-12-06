Anora star Mark Eydelshteyn signs on for Season 2 of Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith as the show’s next lead

Mark Eydelshteyn, who turned heads with his show-stopping performance in the critically acclaimed romantic comedy Anora, is leaping to American TV as the lead of Season 2 of Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In the upcoming season, Eydelshteyn will play Mr. Smith, a role previously occupied by the show’s co-creator, Donald Glover. Word around the watercooler was that Billie Eilish would become the female lead of the new season, but Deadline says her touring schedule will likely keep her away from the role. Prime Video’s search for other actors to play John and Jane Smith found the studio looking for a couple in their 20s with one-year deals waiting to get inked.

The first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith starred Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as “two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

When the series was renewed for a second season earlier this year, reports said it was unlikely that Glover and Erskine would return. This move makes the show somewhat of an anthology series, with a new couple taking up the alias of Mr. & Mrs. Smith each season. The first season finale left things somewhat open-ended, with it unclear if Glover and Erskine’s characters survived.

Commenting on the conclusion of Season 1, Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane told Deadline their ending is “a nod to a ’70s cinema cliffhanger.” It remains to be seen if Glover and Erskine will reprise their roles in the second season to any degree. Sloane returns to the series as an executive producer and showrunner, with Glover executive producing.

Joining the cast of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will boost Mark Eydelshteyn’s star power exponentially, placing him in front of casual audiences looking for a hit of action from a classic spy setup. We can’t wait to see who stars opposite Mark Eydelshteyn when Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 lands on Prime Video.