Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 looking for a new John and Jane, with Billie Eilish rumoured to be in the mix

Deadline reports that Amazon MGM Studios are looking for a new John and Jane to star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2. There are apparently some A-list names in the mix, with the outlet saying that musician Billie Eilish could join the series. She previously made her acting debut in an episode of Donald Glover’s Swarm.

The first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith starred Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as “ two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage? “

When the series was renewed for a second season earlier this year, it was reported that Glover and Erskine weren’t expected to return. This makes the show somewhat of an anthology series, with a new couple taking up the alias of Mr. & Mrs. Smith each season. The first season finale left things rather open-ended, with it unclear if Glover and Erskine’s characters survived.

Our own Alex Maidy was a big fan of the series. “ Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a fantastic series that could end with this run of eight episodes or carry on for a second season as the finale is structured in a way that would work for either future path, ” Maidy wrote in his review. “ The action is well done and the spycraft never feels outside of the realm of what realistic characters could do, but there are so many resonant moments in this series including broken bones, farts, and relationship minutae that work perfectly in the context of this story. Maya Erskine and Donald Glover make a great team and I feel this series eclipses the feature film that inspired it, mostly because this is absolutely nothing like it. Chock full of great music and one of the coolest on-screen apartments/homes in recent memory, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is the definitive spy-romcom/relationship drama and is a solid binge-watch this weekend. “

Who would you like to see star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2? Could you see Billie Eilish in one of the lead roles?