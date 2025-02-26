A treasure trove of episodes of MTV Unplugged, VH1 Storytellers, and CMT Crossroads are streaming on Paramount+

Attention, MTV Generation, your ship has come in! Paramount+ is opening the floodgates to bring classic episodes of MTV Unplugged, VH1 Storytellers, and CMT Crossroads to the streaming platform. Over 50 episodes of MTV Unplugged were recently added, and there are dozens of episodes of VH1 Storytellers and CMT Crossroads to experience and explore.

According to Paramount+, many episodes “haven’t been available in 20+ years.” The MTV Unplugged offerings alone are a reason to consider getting a Paramount+ subscription, with iconic performances from bands like Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Tori Amos, Staind, Korn, The Cranberries, Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, and more up for grabs. MTV Unplugged is a legendary series of performances in unique and intimate settings, typically with acoustic versions of classic songs performed for the first time.

Meanwhile, VH1 Storytellers is similar to MTV Unplugged in that it’s a concert series in an intimate setting. However, the presentation includes stories from artists about the music, giving fans an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at chart-topping hits and fan-favorite B-sides. Some VH1 Storytellers episodes appearing on Paramount+ include performances by Black Crowes, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Snoop Dogg, Stone Temple Pilots, Tom Waits, and more.

Finally, episodes of CMT Crossroads come to Paramount+ this week. The show features Country artists collaborating with performers from other music genres and sharing stories from the road. The program combines different musicians to blend sound, sight, and emotion. Episodes of CMT Crossroads include performances by Cheap Trick and Jennifer Nettles, Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Brantley Gilbert, Stevie Nicks and Lady A, and more.

Check out the complete list for each series below:

