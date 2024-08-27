Muffled: Katya Martín, Catharine Daddario to star in horror comedy

Katya Martín, who is best known for her role in the short-lived ABC series Promised Land, and Catharine Daddario, who was recently seen in IF – and yes, if the last name made you wonder, she is the sister of Alexandra Daddario from Mayfair Witches, True Detective, and Texas Chainsaw 3D – have signed on to star in the horror comedy Muffled , Deadline reports. Filming is expected to begin in the Greater New Orleans area sometime in early September.

Muffled marks the feature debut of writer/director Stephen McNamee, who has a decade of short films to his name. The story McNamee has crafted for this one follows Nora (Martín) and Harper (Daddario) as they return to their hometown to investigate the disappearance of a childhood friend. While interviewing old acquaintances, they discover that their questions are unwelcome, and soon their search takes a dark turn.

Stephen McNamee and Burns McNamee are producing the film under their banner I’m Okay Productions, along with Adam Kinyon of Best Dressed Films.

In addition to Promised Land, where she took on the role of Juana Sánchez for 10 episodes, Martín’s credits include The Death That Awaits, Hungry, The Godfather of Harlem, Big Sky, Roadkill, The Wisdom Tooth, Trailer Park Princess, The Affair, The Invisible Worm, Ten, My First Miracle, My Crazy Love, Deadly Sins, and Momsters: When Moms Go Bad. Daddario played Bea’s Mom in IF and has also been seen in Oak, The Tomorrow Job, Dance Dads, Dying for a Crown, Alia’s Birth, The Retreat, Monstrous (a Bigfoot movie, not the Christina Ricci movie), The Good Fight, Donna Stronger Than Pretty, The Whole Truth with Sunny Hostin, and Lake Artifact.

Muffled sounds interesting to me, and I look forward to finding out exactly how Nora and Harper’s search for answers about their friend’s disappearance will get them in trouble. I’m also interested in seeing what the movie’s comedic element is going to be like, because the synopsis makes the story sound quite serious.

Are you interested in seeing Katya Martín and Catharine Daddario in Muffled? Share your thoughts on this horror comedy project by leaving a comment below.