Murder-Abilia: The Night Flier’s Mark Pavia to write and direct “original and unusual” horror film

We’re big fans of the Stephen King adaptation The Night Flier here at JoBlo.com, so it’s always exciting news whenever we hear that the writer/director of that film, Mark Pavia, is working on a new project. Now, a press release has been sent out to announce that Pavia is teaming with multi-award-winning writer, producer, and director Andria Litto to get a new genre feature called Murder-Abilia into production! Pavia (who also made the slasher thriller Fender Bender) is working on the screenplay and will be directing the film, which has already secured a financing deal with a private investor.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Litto did provide the following statement: “ I am excited to work on this film with Mark, whose vision and storytelling are both fearless and uncompromising. Murder-Abilia is an original and unusual concept that pushes boundaries in the best way, and I’m proud to produce this film which we expect to be a standout in the genre. “

Litto is currently seeking a distribution deal for the film, which has a budget of $2 million. The press release notes that “ Litto and Pavia will retain intellectual property rights, positioning the project for potential sequels and future franchise development. ” They’re planning to work together on multiple projects beyond the potential Murder-Abilia franchise as well. In fact, they already have two more films in active development, and details on their second collaboration are expected to be announced soon.

Litto’s father, George Litto, began working as Brian De Palma’s agent when he was seeking distribution for his 1972 film Sisters and went on to produce the De Palma films Obsession, Dressed to Kill, and Blow Out in 1976, 1980, and 1981, respectively. Andria Litto aims to have a similar working relationship with Pavia – and is proud of the fact that all of the names involved in these collaborations are Italian. (Pavia also happens to be the name of a town near Milan.)

Andria Litto said, “ Working with Mark has been an absolute joy. He is extremely talented, always prepared, and we bring out the best in each other. We plan to be like Brian De Palma and George Litto in the height of their collaboration. ” She previously wrote, produced, directed, and financed independently the award-winning documentary My Father Moves Mountains, which is making the festival rounds. The documentary “explores the Hollywood Blacklist and the ongoing fight for First Amendment rights, spotlighting her father, George Litto, and his courageous efforts to help restore the careers of blacklisted members of the Hollywood Ten.” Litto added, “ My father, George Litto, represented rebels with a cause. With My Father Moves Mountains, I’m continuing his legacy, amplifying that message of standing up for artistic integrity as well as the First Amendment. I funded my documentary independently, and Murder-Abilia is co-financed independently to allow Pavia to have the best chance to direct the film his way. De Palma and Altman were auteurs my father championed, and their films endure today. I expect Pavia’s will as well. “

Does this Mark Pavia / Andria Litto collaboration sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on the Murder-Abilia announcement by leaving a comment below.