My Hero Academia Interviews: Christopher Sabat, Justin Briner & more talk about the beloved anime’s final season

Posted 2 hours ago

One of the most beloved anime series of all time comes to an end this year, and scores of fans aren’t ready to say goodbye. I’m talking about My Hero Academia, the action-packed, character-driven thrill ride that’s been airing since 2016. Overrun with inspiring characters, memorable moments, and over-the-top drama, My Hero Academia is the type of anime that endures long after class is out of session. To celebrate the final season of My Hero Academia, we discussed the outrageous and emotional finale with tons of voice actors from the main cast, including Christopher Sabat (All Might / Toshinori Yagi), Clifford Chapin (Katsuki Bakugo / Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight), Justin Briner (Izuku Midoriya / Deku), and John Swasey (All For One).

During our time with the cast, we discussed how it feels to be at the end of such an iconic and momentous journey with My Hero Academia. We explore whether there were any emotional moments while acting out the final season in the recording booth, and discuss the most gratifying aspects of being part of something as culturally transcendent as My Hero Academia. After that, we ask select members of the cast if there are any specific lessons or morals they want fans to take away from the series.

Finally, we ask several members of the cast if they’d return for more My Hero Academia if the world needs their characters again. Thankfully, all are game to continue working on the series, giving us hope for the franchise’s bright future. Additionally, you can catch several of them reprising their roles in the new-ish series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which is moving into its second season on Crunchyroll now.

