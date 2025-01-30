Netflix 2025 Slate Revealed with new seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and much more!

You are going to be hearing major announcements this morning. Courtesy of this past Wednesday’s “You’re Not Ready For What’s Next” Netflix 2025 presentation. I was there for JoBlo. It was nearly impossible, yet they did it. It was all the new movies, features, sports, reality, and everything under the sun to be explored in one hour. The lineup included series returns of popular shows like Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, You, Squid Game, and Wednesday. The relationship between Netflix and Guillermo del Toro continues to grow as well. His latest is a little horrific beauty with the upcoming Frankenstein. So yeah, it will take more than one article to unpack all of it today.

The presentation started with Bela Bejaria, the Chief Content Officer at Netflix. While the talk on stage began with a somber reminder of the recent California wildfires, it quickly kicked into sports mode with CM Punk and Rhea Ripley presenting. Mr. del Toro gave us a guided video tour of his Frankenstein collection at his legendary “Bleak House.” Tina Fey brought a little humor and cheer when talking about her latest, the remake of the 1981 Alan Alda/Carol Burnett comedy, The Four Seasons. And even Ben Affleck joined us for some information on his dark new thriller RIP alongside Matt Damon. It’s a crime drama directed by Joe Carnahan, and it’s always enjoyable to see Ben and Matt together.

On the television front, the audience went crazy for The Duffer Brothers. With the final season of Stranger Things arriving this year, Matt and Ross appeared to be very excited for fans to see what they have in store. As mentioned, this was an hour-long presentation, so it was certainly a jam-packed event. And yes, you’ll be hearing abundant news from the massive collection of returning hits, new flicks, and even sports, reality shows, and a talk show with the hilarious John Mulaney – who had the audience laughing during his series announcement. Even without any footage to share, the man brought his A-game.

Keep up with JoBlo, and we’ll be bringing you news and reviews of everything Netflix has coming! What are you most excited about? A new season of Stranger Things? Devil May Cry? Frankenstein? My only complaint about the event is that I hoped for a sneak peek at Fear Street: Prom Queen. I dug the hell out of that series of flicks a couple of years back. Comment below and share what you are most looking forward to from Netflix 2025.