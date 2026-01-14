Movie News

Netflix prepping all-cash offer for Warner Bros

Posted 2 hours ago
The ongoing saga between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery has taken another turn, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the streaming giant is preparing an all-cash offer for the media conglomerate. The move is reportedly designed to fend off Paramount Skydance’s hostile bid while also accelerating the timeline toward closing a potential acquisition.

Netflix’s All-Cash Offer

Under the original agreement, Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders were set to receive $23.25 in cash and $4.50 in Netflix common stock for each share of WBD outstanding at the time of closing. However, since news of the deal first broke last month, Netflix’s stock has fallen by more than 12%, complicating the stock-heavy portion of the offer. In response, the shift to an all-cash proposal appears to have reassured investors, with Netflix shares ticking up slightly following the news.

If completed, the deal would see Netflix acquire Warner Bros.’ film and television studios, along with HBO, HBO Max, and the company’s gaming division—dramatically reshaping the entertainment landscape in the process. Paramount Skydance is offering an all-cash bid of $30 per share, although this offer is contingent upon acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery in its entirety.

Paramount Has Filed a Lawsuit

Warner Bros. Discovery rejected Paramount’s latest bid. “After a comprehensive and rigorous review process with its independent financial and legal advisors, the WBD Board reaffirmed its conclusion that the transaction with Netflix is in the best interests of WBD stockholders,” reads a WBD statement. However, Paramount isn’t willing to accept that and recently filed a suit in Delaware Chancery Court seeking disclosure of “basic information to enable WBD shareholders to make informed decision” of whether or not to tender their shares.

In a letter to WBD shareholders, Paramount Skydance stated an “advance notice window for WBD’s 2026 annual meeting opens in three weeks, and Paramount will nominate a slate of directors who, in accordance with their fiduciary duties, will exercise WBD’s right under the Netflix Agreement to engage on Paramount’s offer and enter into a transaction with Paramount.” The offer expires on January 21.

We haven’t heard the last in this game of billionaires and their toys, not by a long shot.

Source: Wall Street Journal
