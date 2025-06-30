Netflix to celebrate comedy legends this July with movie collections featuring Tine Fey, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, and more

This July, Netflix wants to help you beat the heat by giving you plenty of reasons to stay in the air conditioning while crying tears of laughter! Get ready for the streaming network’s Summer of Comedy movie collection, an event honoring actors and comedians who made their mark on entertainment over the past 50 years!

Per Netflix’s press release:

The Netflix collection features a lineup of fan-favorite movies, many of which feature SNL alumni, including Tina Fey (Baby Mama), Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore), Will Ferrell (Old School), John Belushi (National Lampoon’s Animal House), Eddie Murphy (The Nutty Professor), Ben Stiller (Zoolander), Amy Poehler (Blades of Glory), Mike Myers (Wayne’s World), Kenan Thompson (Good Burger), Dan Aykroyd (Coneheads), Kristen Wiig (MacGruber), Chris Farley (Tommy Boy), Molly Shannon (Superstar), Dan Aykroyd (The Blues Brothers), and many more.

In addition to a collection in your Netflix Queue, the Paris Theater in New York City will present a Summer of Comedy Cinema Celebration at the Paris screening series, running July 11 through August 13. The series brings these beloved movies back to the big screen and spotlights their unforgettable performances and hilarious characters that helped define modern comedy. These films feature everyone from early comedic greats like Chevy Chase (Caddyshack), Eddie Murphy (Trading Places), and Bill Murray (Groundhog Day), to later superstars like Mike Myers (So I Married an Axe Murderer), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Tina Fey (Mean Girls), and Kristen Wiig (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar). Summer of Comedy Cinema Celebration at the Paris features 35mm prints of Caddyshack, City Slickers, and Waiting For Guffman.

There’s never a bad time to enjoy a good laugh, and with plenty of comedy classics coming to Netflix this summer, all you need is a subscription to relive many of the comedies that helped shape your sense of humor and then some! I don’t know who I’d be without movies like Wayne’s World, Coneheads, Tommy Boy, and Zoolander. So many of the films associated with Netflix’s Summer of Comedy showcase are endlessly quotable, laugh-out-loud funny, and feature some of the funniest characters to ever grace the silver screen. Let’s grab some popcorn, a cold drink, and laugh our asses off!

Movies Arriving on Netflix on July 1st:

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Logline: Ron Burgundy and his team land a spot on the first 24-hour news network, but new challenges force them to find their own way to the top of the ratings.

Director: Adam McKay

Key Cast: Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Christina Applegate, Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Meagan Good, Greg Kinnear

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Logline: In 1970s San Diego, a hotshot anchor and his news team work hard and party harder until an ambitious new reporter shakes up the station with her talent.

Director: Adam McKay

Key Cast: Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Christina Applegate, David Koechner

Blades of Glory

Logline: When a scandal strips them of their medals, two figure skaters get back in action through a loophole that allows them to compete as a pairs team.

Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Key Cast: Will Ferrell, Jon Heder, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Jenna Fischer, William Fichtner, Craig T. Nelson

Coneheads

Logline: An odd alien family with cone-shaped heads, robotlike walks and an appetite for toilet paper tries to blend into a New Jersey neighborhood.

Director: Steve Barron

Key Cast: Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Michelle Burke, Michael McKean, David Spade, Chris Farley

Good Burger

Logline: Two teens working at a neighborhood fast-food joint try to save the restaurant when a giant burger franchise fires up the competition.

Director: Brian Robbins

Key Cast: Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Dan Schneider, Sinbad, Carmen Electra

Grown Ups

Logline: Mourning the loss of their beloved junior high basketball coach, five middle-aged pals reunite at a lake house and rediscover the joys of being a kid.

Director: Dennis Dugan

Key Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, David Spade, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek

Happy Gilmore

Logline: A fizzled hockey player takes his slap shot and outrageous antics to the golf course in an attempt to win enough prize money to save his grandma’s house.

Director: Denis Dugan

Key Cast: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Logline: The underachieving, hard-partying fraternity brothers of Delta House refuse to let threats of expulsion put a damper on their drunken debauchery.

Director: John Landis

Key Cast: John Belushi, Tim Matheson, Thomas Hulce, Stephen Furst, Douglas Kenney, Kevin Bacon

Night at the Roxbury

Logline: Two brothers want to party at a swanky club, but family business and a night of misadventures get in the way. Based on a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

Director: John Fortenberry

Key Cast: Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan

Old School

Logline: When attorney Mitch moves into a house near his old college campus after a breakup, his married buddies persuade him to host a never-ending frat party.

Director: Todd Phillips

Key Cast: Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell

The Other Guys

Logline: Desperate to be the top cops on the force, two misfit detectives break free from their desk jobs and stumble onto the biggest case of their careers.

Director: Adam McKay

Key Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg

Road Trip

Logline: A college student cheats on his girlfriend — and videotapes it. When his friends accidentally mail her the tape, they hit the road to intercept it.

Director: Todd Phillips

Key Cast: Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, Amy Smart

Tommy Boy

Logline: When an auto parts tycoon dies unexpectedly, his underachieving son hits the road with a snide accountant to save the family business.

Director: Peter Segal

Key Cast: Chris Farley, David Spade, Brian Dennehy

Wayne’s World

Logline: In this “SNL” spinoff, goofy rockers Wayne and Garth host a no-budget cable access show that attracts the attention of a television producer.

Director: Penelope Spheeris

Key Cast: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe

Wayne’s World 2

Logline: A message from Jim Morrison in a dream prompts cable access TV stars Wayne and Garth to put on a rock concert, “Waynestock,” featuring Aerosmith.

Director: Stephen Surjik

Key Cast: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Christopher Walken

Zoolander

Logline: Really, really ridiculously good-looking male model Derek Zoolander and his perfect bone structure become unwitting pawns in a deadly fashion conspiracy.

Director: Ben Stiller

Key Cast: Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Christine Taylor

Movie Now Available On Netflix:

50 First Dates

Logline: After falling for an art teacher with short-term memory loss, a marine veterinarian must figure out how to win her over — and her protective family.

Director: Peter Segal

Key Cast: Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin

Baby Mama

Logline: A successful exec hires her polar opposite as a surrogate and learns the price for bringing a baby into her life is all the chaos that comes with it.

Director: Michael McCullers

Key Cast: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Greg Kinnear, Dax Shepard, Sigourney Weaver, Steve Martin

Big Daddy

Logline: Sonny, who’s been slacking since law school, gets a crash course in personal responsibility when he suddenly finds himself taking care of a 5-year-old.

Director: Dennis Dugan

Key Cast: Adam Sandler, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Leslie Mann

The Blues Brothers

Logline: Jake and Elwood set out on a mission from God to save the Chicago orphanage where they were raised by reuniting their R&B band for a charity gig.

Director: John Landis

Key Cast: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Aretha Franklin

Get Hard

Logline: Sentenced to a long stretch in San Quentin, a hedge fund manager hires an ex-con to toughen him up, unaware his new mentor has never done prison time.

Director: Etan Cohen

Key Cast: Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Alison Brie, Edwina Findley, T.I., Craig T. Nelson

Grown Ups 2

Logline: After moving his family back to his hometown, Lenny Feder and his grown-up childhood friends learn lessons from their kids — and some of the locals.

Director: Dennis Dugan

Key Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, David Spade, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek

MacGruber

Logline: Inept former special agent MacGruber leaps back into action to stop a dastardly villain from destroying Washington, D.C. with a nuclear weapon.

Director: Jorma Taccone

Key Cast: Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe

The Nutty Professor

Logline: After being made fun of for his weight, a kind and brainy professor takes a dose of a revolutionary formula that changes more than just his appearance.

Director: Tom Shadyac

Key Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Coburn

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Logline: When Conner4Real’s second album flops hard, the rap star’s massive entourage rallies to save his career by helping him reunite with his former boy band.

Director: Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone

Key Cast: Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer

Sandy Wexler

Logline: When a hapless but dedicated talent manager signs his first client who actually has talent, his career finally starts to take off.

Director: Steven Brill

Key Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James

Superstar

Logline: A socially awkward Catholic schoolgirl vows to win a dreamy classmate’s affections by taking first prize at an upcoming talent show.

Director: Bruce McCulloch

Key Cast: Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, Elaine Hendrix

Summer of Comedy Cinema Celebration Screening Program:

Starting July 11: Comedy Classics

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Caddyshack [35mm]

Groundhog Day

Mean Girls

There’s Something About Mary

They Came Together

Trading Places

Wayne’s World

Starting July 18: The Laughs Keep On Coming

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

City Slickers [35mm]

Clue

Coming to American

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Stripes

Superbad

Tommy Boy

Waiting For Guffman [35mm]

The Wedding Singer

The schedules for the additional weeks are to be announced.