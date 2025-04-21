Netflix to take WWE fans behind the scenes with 10-part documentary

With WrestleMania 41 over, word comes that Netflix will release a 10-part docuseries designed to take fans behind the scenes of what makes events like that tick. Titled WWE: Unreal, the series will hit the streaming service this summer.

The WWE has produced some incredible documentaries about their talent and programming over the years, so many of which offer deep dives you won’t get anywhere else. Considering Netflix has been on the multi-part documentaries train for a while now, this one focused on WWE should be an awesome combination. To give an idea, the teaser features Paul “Triple H” Levesque – who serves as WWE’s CCO (taking over more duties once Vince McMahon left) – saying, “Seven days a week, 365 days a year. This is a calculated, coordinated production…We’re gonna lift the curtain.”

In their release, Netflix teased a little bit of WWE: Unreal along with tonight’s episode of Raw, which, as the first one right out of WrestleMania, is usually one of the most exciting of the year. “While full details remain under wraps, WWE: Unreal is part of Netflix’s rapidly growing partnership with WWE — one that kicked off in a major way in January 2025 with Raw, streaming live on Netflix on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Since the premiere, dozens of superstars have stepped into the WWE Raw ring, including The Rock, John Cena, and the Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and the Raw after WrestleMania on Monday, April 21 is set to be the biggest spectacle of the year.”

While a comprehensive look at the history of the WWE would have been a worthwhile endeavor, it seems like this Netflix series will be centering on 2025. That said, seeing how things work behind the scenes, from the writers room to run-throughs to the finished product, will be a must-watch.

Netflix acquired broadcast rights to WWE Raw last year for $5 billion. The streamer’s debut episode landed nearly 5 million views worldwide.

Will you be checking out Netflix’s upcoming 10-part documentary on WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.





